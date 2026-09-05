Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers face off with Dabo Swinney and Clemson Tigers on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., in one of the marquee matchups on the college football Week 1 schedule. Kiffin led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff last season but was not on the sideline for the team's semifinal run after taking the Tigers job. He accepted after a win in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State to finish an 11-1 regular season for the Rebels. Swinney has been reluctant to embrace the transfer-heavy college football landscape and went 7-6 in 2025, but Clemson still has plenty of talent and resources to make noise in the ACC. We have some insight on the trading markets available for LSU vs. Clemson at the best prediction market apps, Kalshi and Polymarket, for fans who want to jump on prediction market bonus offers for new users. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live.

Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Clemson vs. LSU prediction markets

LSU to win: $0.78 (Kalshi)

Clemson to win: $0.23 (Kalshi)

LSU to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes 52%, No 52% (Polymarket)

More than 49.5 points: Yes 54%, No 47% (Polymarket)

LSU to win: $0.78 (Kalshi)

After taking a formerly middling Ole Miss team to new heights, Kiffin takes over what has been one of the SEC's more notable programs. The Tigers won the 2019 national title under Ed Orgeron then replaced him with Brian Kelly after two down seasons. LSU went 7-6 in 2025 after consecutive 10-win, top-25 seasons before a 9-4 campaign in 2024, so Kiffin will be tasked with getting the Tigers back in the national conversation. Kiffin's Ole Miss offense was second in the nation in total yardage (490 per game) and scoring (37 points per contest). Now Kiffin has former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt leading a transfer class loaded with talented players like receivers Jayce Brown (Kansas State), Tre Brown (Old Dominion) and Jackson Harris (Hawaii). Baton Rouge also is one of the toughest places in the nation to play, and the LSU defense allowed less than 20 points per game last season.

LSU went 6-1 at home in 2025, and a Tigers victory over Clemson is trading at $0.78 at Kalshi.

Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Clemson to win: $0.23 (Kalshi)

Swinney has been one of the nation's premier coaches over the past decade at Clemson, but the NIL/transfer portal era has changed things. The Tigers reached at least the CFP semifinal every year from 2015-2020, winning two national titles and losing in the championship game twice. Clemson lost in the CFP first round in 2024 and comes off a 7-6 season. It has lost at least three games five times over the past six years. Last season, Clemson was ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP poll. Christopher Vizzina is expected to step in at QB to run an offense that averaged just 392 yards and 27 points per game. Elite recruit Naeem Burroughs joins a receiver corp with TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco, who combined for 83 catches in 2025.

Clemson was 3-4 at home but 4-1 on the road last season, and a Tigers win is priced at $0.23 at Kalshi.

Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

LSU to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes 48%, No 53% (Polymarket)

Clemson has struggled in its past three season openers and lost to LSU 17-10 at home to kick off last season. In 2024, No. 1 Georgia beat the Tigers 34-3, and Duke stunned them 28-7 to kick off the 2023 season. However, LSU's victory last season was its first to open the season since 2019, when Joe Burrow led the Tigers to the national title. Only two of those six season-opening losses came against ranked teams. LSU has the firepower to score big, but Clemson's defense will be a good test, and sharpness is a concern -- especially on offense -- in the season kickoff games.

LSU to win by 11 points or more has a 48% probability at Polymarket, and shares on Clemson to lose by 10 points or fewer is at 53%.

Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

More than 49.5 points: Yes 54%, No 47% (Polymarket)

Both teams have the potential to score points with talent at the skill positions, but they might get off to a slow start and Vizzina has just one college start under his belt. He did throw for 317 yards and three scores in a 35-24 loss to SMU last season. Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 TDs in 2024, but last season was cut short as he threw for 1,628 and 19 scores in seven games. The LSU run game averaged just 104 yards per game in 2025, but the offensive line has been upgraded, and Caden Durham and Harlem Berry return after combining for 996 rushing yards. The Tigers were 6-0 when they topped 100 rushing yards. SMU transfer Chris Johnson, who ran for 479 yards (7.1 per carry) in 2025, joins Gideon Davidson (260 yards) in the Clemson backfield. The Tigers averaged 124.5 rushing yards, 11th in the ACC.

These teams to combine for 50 points or more has a 54% probability at Polymarket, while 49 points or fewer is trading at a 47% probability.

Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Clemson-LSU and get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.