The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Sacramento Kings in their opening game of the 2026-27 NBA season on Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. Clippers guard Bradley Beal (knee) will miss tonight's contest against Sacramento. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Clippers finished the 2025-26 season ninth in the Western Conference, losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In tournament. Meanwhile, the Kings finished 14th in the Western Conference, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive year. The Clippers are trading at $0.63 per share. The $0.63 price per share equates to a 63% probability for the Clippers to win. More than 228.5 points scored in Kings vs. Clippers is trading at $0.51 per share.

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

You can sign up for Polymarket, one of the top prediction market sites, using the steps listed below. This offer is only available for new users.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page. Download the Polymarket app. Create an account and provide all the required information, such as name, email and payment details. Use the code CBSSPORTS to get your bonus. Make a first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

Kings vs. Clippers picks, predictions

Clippers win by five or more points ($0.50 on Polymarket)

Fewer than 228.5 ($0.50 on Polymarket)

Pick #1: Clippers to win by five or more points

Polymarket probability: 50%

The Clippers traded former franchise player Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, his former team for one season prior to signing with Los Angeles in 2019, during the offseason. Darius Garland is the Clippers' returning leading scorer with a total 18.8 points, 6.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds split between Los Angeles and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2025-26 regular season.

Zach LaVine was the Kings' leading scorer during the 2025-26 season, averaging 19.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 39 games. Domantas Sabonis averaged a double-double with 15.8 points and 11.4 rebounds last season.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Clippers are trading at $0.50 per share to win by five or more points, while the Kings are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Pick #2: Fewer than 228.5 points

Polymarket probability: 50%

The Clippers ranked 24th among NBA teams in scoring offense with 113.8 points per game during the 2025-26 season and 10th in scoring defense with 112.6 points allowed per game. Los Angeles received forward Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, and a slew of draft picks in exchange for Leonard. The team selected former Illinois star Keaton Wagler at No. 5 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, signed Rui Hachimura, and re-signed former All-Star Bradley Beal during the offseason.

The Kings ranked 28th in scoring offense with 111.0 points per game and 27th in scoring defense with 121.0 points allowed per game during the 2025-26 season. Sacramento selected Darius Acuff Jr. at No. 7 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft and signed veterans Ben Simmons and Elfrid Payton during the offseason.

The Kings and Clippers combining to score 228 or fewer total points is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 229 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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