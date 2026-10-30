The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games. Several games will be featured on the Friday slate for Week 9 of the college football season, including Tulane (3-4) vs. Charlotte (1-6) at 7 p.m. ET, Baylor (4-3) vs. UCF (4-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET and Kent State (3-5) vs. Sacramento State (1-7) at 10:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Baylor has won two consecutive games against UCF, which includes a 30-3 victory in 2025. Baylor is trading at $0.49 per share to win outright on the road at Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 9 Friday

Tulane vs. Charlotte: Tulane to win by 11 or more points ($0.50)

Baylor vs. UCF: Baylor to win ($0.49)

Kent State vs. Sacramento State: Sacramento State to lose by 10 points or fewer or win outright ($0.53)

Tulane vs. Charlotte prediction

Tulane is coming off a 42-19 loss to UTSA in Week 8. Quarterback Trace Johnson threw for 265 yards and two interceptions, while being sacked three times and finishing with -35 yards on seven rushing attempts. Running back Johnnie Lucas recorded 104 yards and one touchdown on eight rushing attempts.

Charlotte earned its first win of the season in a 38-31 victory against Temple in Week 7 prior to its bye week. Quarterback Conner Harrell threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns on 23 of 31 passing, while also recording 22 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushing attempts. Running back Henry Rutledge recorded 123 yards on 17 carries.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Tulane will beat Charlotte, 34-20, on Friday.

Tulane is trading at $0.50 per share to win by 11 or more points on the road, while Charlotte is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Baylor vs. UCF prediction

UCF is coming off a double-overtime upset win against then-No. 2 BYU at home on Saturday. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns on 25 of 41 passing, while also recording 35 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts.

Baylor enters Friday's game facing a two-game losing skid, which includes a 25-24 loss at Kansas in Week 8. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 236 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 20 of 31 passing, while leading the Bears with 47 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Baylor will beat UCF, 25-24, on Friday.

Baylor is trading at $0.49 per share to win on the road, while UCF is trading at $0.52 per share, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Kent State vs. Sacramento State prediction

Kent State is coming off a 35-20 win against Akron in Week 8. Quarterback Dru DeSheilds threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns on 18 of 33 passing, while wide receiver Wayne Harris recorded nine receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Sacramento State is facing a six-game losing skid capped off by a 34-17 loss to Ball State in Week 8. Quarterback Jackson Sharman threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 27 passing, while being held to -19 yards on five rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Kent State will beat Sacramento State, 26-25, on Friday.

Sacramento State is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright at home, while Kent State is trading at $0.49 per share to win by 11 points or more, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.