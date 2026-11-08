The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday's college football schedule continues with Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Notre Dame vs. Miami. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 10

Ole Miss to win vs. Georgia: Yes $0.38, No. $0.62

Miami to win vs. Notre Dame: Yes $0.30, No $0.70

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

This SEC clash will have major CFP implications with Ole Miss having lost twice already and Georgia entering the week with one loss. These teams met twice last year with the Bulldogs winning 43-35 in Athens in the regular season thanks to a 17-0 fourth quarter in Georgia's favor, but Ole Miss got revenge with a 39-34 win in the CFP quarterfinal round. All eyes will be on the quarterbacks with the Rebels' Trinidad Chambliss among the most dangerous players in the country while Gunner Stockton is playing at a high level for the Bulldogs. Ole Miss wins in 45% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

An Ole Miss win is $0.39 at Kalshi, and a Georgia win is $0.63 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

All eyes will be on South Bend Saturday night with the Fighting Irish hosting the No. 1 and undefeated Hurricanes. This rivalry matchup has a lot of added flair to it this year after Miami beat Notre Dame early last year, which played a major part in the Canes making the CFP and the Irish getting left out. Miami has yet to lose this year but is now without star wideout Malachi Toney due to ankle surgery, while Notre Dame's one loss came to a top-10 BYU team on the road. Miami wins in 34% of simulations.

Miami to win is $0.30 at Kalshi, and a Notre Dame win is $0.71. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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