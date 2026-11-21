The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 12 of the college football season will feature 23 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 1 Georgia (9-1) vs. No. 21 South Carolina (6-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET, SMU (7-3) vs. No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET, and LSU (6-4) vs. No. 9 Tennessee (8-2) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Georgia has a 55-19-2 all-time record against South Carolina in the once annual rivalry, which includes four consecutive wins between 2020 and the last meeting in 2023. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 12 on Saturday

Georgia vs. South Carolina: South Carolina to lose by 16 or fewer points or win ($0.50)

SMU vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame to win by 21 or more points ($0.51)

LSU vs. Tennessee: Tennessee to lose by one or win outright ($0.53)



Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction

Georgia enters Week 12 leading the SEC in scoring offense with 41.8 points per game and ranks second in scoring defense with 14.3 points allowed per game. Quarterback Gunner Stockton has thrown for 2,109 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions on 157 of 220 passing, while also recording 239 yards and three touchdowns on 56 rushing attempts.

South Carolina's four-game winning streak, which started with wins against Florida and Tennessee, both ranked opponents, was halted by a 34-6 upset loss to Arkansas on the road last Saturday. Quarterback Cutter Woods, who started in the absence of LaNorris Sellers (ankle), threw for 271 yards and three interceptions on 24 of 43 passing, as well as -12 yards on three rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Georgia will beat South Carolina, 33-19, on Saturday.

Georgia is trading at $0.51 per share to win by 17 or more points on the road, while South Carolina is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 16 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus here:

SMU vs. Notre Dame prediction

Notre Dame has won three consecutive games since its lone loss to BYU on October 17, which includes a 41-7 win against Boston College last weekend. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 28 passing, while running back Jonaz Walton recorded a team-best 141 yards and one touchdown on 15 rushing attempts.

SMU is coming off a 49-7 loss to Wake Forest in Week 11. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22 of 35 passing, but was held to -5 yards on seven rushing attempts, having been sacked three times.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Notre Dame will beat SMU, 41-12, on Saturday.

Notre Dame is trading at $0.52 per share to win by 21 or more points, while SMU is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 20 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

LSU vs. Tennessee prediction

Tennessee fell one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings despite a 22-7 road win against Texas A&M on Saturday. Running back DeSean Bishop recorded a team-best 97 yards on 34 rushing attempts, breaking a five-game streak of 100 or more rushing yards.

LSU enters Saturday's game on a two-game losing streak following losses to Alabama in Week 10 and Texas in Week 11. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 27 of 37 passing, while also recording -3 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts LSU will beat Tennessee, 26-25, on Saturday.

Tennessee is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by one point or win outright, while LSU is trading at $0.48 per share to win by two or more points, at Polymarket. Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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