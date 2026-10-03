The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. We've reached Week 5 of the 2026 college football season, which means must-see games like Ohio State vs. Iowa and Florida vs. Missouri. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 5

Ohio State to win by more than 13.5 vs. Iowa: Yes $0.56, No $0.45

Missouri to win vs. Florida: Yes $0.34, No $0.67

Miami to win by more than 16.5 vs. Clemson: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Ohio State vs. Iowa predictions

The Buckeyes head to Iowa City for a date with the undefeated Hawkeyes. The Buckeyes' lone loss was at No. 1 Texas, while Iowa stunned Michigan with a last-second touchdown to move to 4-0. Iowa is trying to establish itself as a true College Football Playoff contender, and the Hawkeyes haven't beaten Ohio State since 2017. The Hawkeyes win, or lose by fewer than 13.5 points, in 52% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

An Ohio State win by more than 13.5 points is trading at $0.56 per share, while Iowa winning, or losing by fewer than 13.5, is $0.45. Get a $55 bonus using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Florida vs. Missouri predictions

The Gators have the college football world buzzing after a 4-0 start under new head coach Jon Sumrall. The Gators took down Auburn two weeks ago before beating Ole Miss in one of the more notable games of the 2026 season to date, and Florida was the better team from start to finish. The Gators' next test is a road matchup with the Tigers, who are 3-1 after losing to unbeaten Mississippi State last week. The Tigers win in 48% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Missouri home win is at $0.34 at Kalshi, and a Florida win is $0.67. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Miami vs. Clemson predictions

The Hurricanes are trying to return to the CFP title game, and they've gotten off to a dominant start with three wins by at least 39 points and the other by two scores. They face Clemson, which is 3-1 with a loss to LSU. The Tigers are trying to re-establish themselves as a top contender in the ACC. The Tigers win, or lose by fewer than 16.5 points, in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

Miami to win by more than 16.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share and Clemson winning, or losing by fewer than 16.5 points, is trading at $0.52. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.