The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new Kalshi users a $25 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday marks the return of college football, and we'll dive into the college football prediction markets available at Kalshi while also using insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Games include TCU-North Carolina and USC-San Jose State. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Saturday, Aug. 29

TCU vs. North Carolina

This is the second year in a row the Horned Frogs and Tar Heels meet to open their respective seasons, and North Carolina is looking to bounce back from a blowout loss to TCU last year. That loss was the first game of the Bill Belichick era at Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels went just 4-8 on the year while TCU went 9-4. This year's matchup is the very first FBS game of the year, and it takes place in Dublin, Ireland. The SportsLine model has UNC winning in 39% of simulations.

You can trade on the Tar Heels to win at Kalshi at $0.27 per share, while a TCU win is $0.73 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

NC State vs. Virginia

The Cavaliers lost just three times last year amid a standout 11-3 campaign, but one of those losses came to the Wolfpack in September. NC State went 8-5 on the year with a home win over Virginia being one of the team's more notable victories. The Cavaliers host the matchup this year, which is important as NC State went 6-1 at home last season, including that win over Virginia. The Wolfpack win in 38% of model simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on an NC State win at $0.37 per share, while a Virginia win is priced at $0.63 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Jacksonville State vs. North Dakota State

After winning 10 FCS championships between 2011 and 2024, the Bison are moving up to the FBS ranks this year, joining the Mountain West. They'll host their first game of the year against Jacksonville State, which made it to the Conference USA title game in 2025. The Bison's jump to the FBS will be one of the more interesting storylines in the Mountain West this year, while the Gamecocks are trying to take a step forward and win their conference this season. These teams combine for more than 46.5 points in 72% of model simulations.

The Bison and Gamecocks scoring a combined 47 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, and these teams combining for 46 or fewer points is trading at $0.50 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Memphis vs. UNLV

The Rebels are fresh off a 10-win season and Mountain West title game appearance last season, which was Year 1 under Dan Mullen. They begin their 2026 campaign against a Tigers team that went 8-5 last year and now has a new head coach in Charles Huff, who won the Sun Belt with Marshall in 2024. Memphis ranked 25th in the country in scoring offense last year, while UNLV ranked 18th. These teams combine for more than 56.5 in 62% of model simulations.

The Tigers and Rebels combining for 57 or more points is priced at $0.50 per share, while these teams scoring 56 or fewer combined points is $0.56 per share at Kalshi. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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