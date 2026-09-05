The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new Kalshi users a $25 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. After a small appetizer of games last weekend, we've got our first full slate of college football action with Week 1 this week. With so many games on tap, we'll take a closer look at the college football prediction markets available at Kalshi while also using insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Some of the top matchups of the weekend include Clemson at LSU and Louisville vs. Ole Miss. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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College football markets for Week 1

Auburn to win vs. Baylor ($0.73)

Boise State to win vs. Oregon ($0.06)

LSU to win vs. Clemson ($0.78)

Hawaii to win vs. UNLV ($0.44)

Ole Miss to win vs. Louisville ($0.72)

Baylor vs. Auburn

Baylor went 5-7 last year and is trying to get back to bowl eligibility in 2026 under Dave Aranda, while Auburn has a new look with Alex Golesh coming from South Florida, where he went 9-4 in 2025. Golesh brings dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown with him from USF, while the Bears also have a new quarterback in Florida transfer DJ Lagway. Auburn wins this game in 80% of SportsLine model simulations.

You can trade on the Tigers winning at Kalshi at $0.73 per share, while a Bears win is $0.28 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Boise State vs. Oregon

The Broncos enter 2026 in a different way as the 2025 Mountain West champs are now part of the new-look Pac-12. The Ducks, a former Pac-12 squad now in the Big Ten, are coming off another College Football Playoff appearance and another quarterfinal blowout loss to the eventual national champions. These teams met early in 2024, with Oregon escaping with a narrow win. The SportsLine model has the Broncos winning in 13% of simulations.

A Boise State win is trading at $0.06 per share at Kalshi, while a Ducks win is $0.95. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

Clemson vs. LSU

One of the more notable games on the schedule for Saturday night is LSU hosting Clemson in a battle of Tigers. LSU has a new head coach in Lane Kiffin, who comes to Baton Rouge after spending the last six seasons at Ole Miss. Clemson was a preseason top-five team last year but finished 7-6, including a loss to LSU. Kiffin's Tigers win in 75% of SportsLine model simulations.

An LSU win is trading at $0.78 per share at Kalshi, and Clemson winning is $0.23 per share. Get a $25 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

UNLV vs. Hawaii

This Mountain West matchup is actually the second game for each of these teams after both played in Week 0. Both teams are coming off a loss, as UNLV fell to Memphis and Hawaii lost to Stanford. The Rebels won 10 games last year while the Rainbow Warriors won nine. A Hawaii win occurs in 58% of SportsLine model simulations.

A Hawaii win is trading at $0.43 per share at Kalshi, and a UNLV win is $0.57 per share. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss and Louisville square off in Atlanta, Ga., in one of three Week 1 games taking place on Sunday. The Rebels enter 2026 with a new head coach in longtime defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Golding actually got his first taste of head coaching action in the College Football Playoff last year, where he guided Ole Miss to the semifinal round. The Rebels are ranked in the top 10 in the preseason polls, and Louisville is also ranked after winning nine games last year. The Rebels have star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returning under center, while former Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz will start for the Cardinals. Ole Miss wins in 73% of SportsLine simulations.

An Ole Miss win is priced at $0.71 at Kalshi, while a Louisville win is $0.31 per share. Trade $25+ using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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