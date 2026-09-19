The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 sign-up bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. This offer is perfect for college football fans looking to make trades for top games like LSU at Ole Miss or Louisville hosting SMU on Saturday. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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College football markets for Week 3

Ole Miss to win vs. LSU ($0.41)

Florida State to win vs. Alabama ($0.09)

SMU to win vs. Louisville ($0.48)

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame more than 51.5 points

LSU vs. Ole Miss predictions

This game will be highly watched as Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss with his new team -- LSU. Kiffin left the Rebels for the Tigers shortly before Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run, which reached the semifinals. Each team is 2-0, and the Rebels are led by Kiffin's former defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, who is now 4-1 as a head coach. LSU QB Sam Leavitt appeared on the injury report this week earlier this week but carries no designation for Saturday. Ole Miss wins in 53% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

A Rebels win is priced at $0.41 at Kalshi, while a Tigers win is trading at $0.59 per share. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Florida State vs. Alabama predictions

Alabama wound up making the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff last year, but the Tide began 2025 with a 31-17 loss at Florida State. The Seminoles finished 5-7 on the year, which was an improvement from the 2-10 season they had in 2024, but this is a team that went 13-1 in 2023 under Mike Norvell. The Tide will try and move to 3-0 after beating Kentucky last week in SEC play, while the Noles are 1-1 after beating New Mexico State in Week 0 and losing by three to SMU in Week 1. Florida State was off last week. The SportsLine model has the Seminoles winning in 22% of simulations.

A Florida State win is trading at $0.09 per share at Kalshi. An Alabama win is priced at $0.91. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades:

SMU vs. Louisville predictions

The Mustangs are 2-0 after beating FSU and UC Davis to begin 2026, while the Cardinals are 1-1 due to a narrow loss to Ole Miss in Week 1. SMU made the CFP two years ago while Louisville is coming off another nine-win season under Jeff Brohm. The Cardinals get to host this matchup this year after losing 38-6 at SMU a year ago. The Mustangs emerge with a win in 53% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

The Mustangs winning here is trading at $0.48 at Kalshi. A Louisville is trading at $0.53. Get a $55 sign-up bonus with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame predictions

The Spartans are 2-0 to begin the Pat Fitzgerald era, narrowly beating Toledo before taking down Eastern Michigan. Their next test is a tougher one as they head to South Bend to face undefeated Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish beat Wisconsin 41-13 in Green Bay in Week 1 before shutting out Rice 52-0 in Week 2. The Irish went 10-2 last year but missed out on the College Football Playoff. These teams combine for more than 52.5 points in 66% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

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