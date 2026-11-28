The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Rivalry Week of the 2026 college football season features games like Auburn vs. Alabama in the Iron Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET, USC vs. UCLA at 3:30 p.m. ET and Michigan vs. Ohio State at noon ET on Saturday. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Alabama has won six consecutive games against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, which includes a 27-20 win at Auburn in 2025. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Rivalry Week on Saturday

Auburn vs. Alabama: More than 49.5 points ($0.50)

USC vs. UCLA: UCLA to lose by six or fewer points or win outright ($0.47)

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Ohio State to win by 11 or more points ($0.49)



Auburn vs. Alabama prediction

Alabama fell three spots to No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, behind No. 3 Texas and No. 5 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide are expected to win against rival Auburn, but the Tigers have played spoiler in the Iron Bowl in the past.

Auburn is the only team to have beaten No. 1 Georgia, but has otherwise been outscored 107-46 in three losses to other ranked opponents. Alabama enters Saturday's game averaging 36.8 points per game, which ranks second among SEC teams, while Auburn ranks 10th with 29.0 points per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Alabama will beat Auburn, 37-16, on Saturday, with a combined score of 53.

Auburn and Alabama combining to score 50 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 49 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share, at Polymarket. Alabama is trading at $0.85 per share to win outright. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus here:

USC vs. UCLA prediction

UCLA went 10 games before suffering its first loss, a triple overtime upset by Michigan on the road in Week 12. The Bruins dropped five spots in the College Football Playoff ranking, but could convince the committee with a big win against cross-town rival USC.

The Trojans are coming off a 35-21 win against Maryland after dropping a 27-13 loss to Indiana the previous week. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 35 passing in the victory last Saturday.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts USC will beat UCLA, 24-22, on Saturday. UCLA is trading at $0.47 per share to lose by six or fewer points, while USC is trading at $0.54 to win by seven or more points, at Polymarket. Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Michigan vs. Ohio State prediction

Ohio State been trending down since quarterback Julian Sayin's right throwing-arm injury. The Buckeyes, who entered Week 9 ranked No. 2 overall, have since lost three of their last four games and would need seven teams to lose to make the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan not only spoiled UCLA's undefeated season, but secured a bowl game appearance in a tumultuous campaign that spanned back to last December with the controversy surrounding former head coach Sherrone Moore. Beating Ohio State would be the perfect ending for the Wolverines' rollercoaster of a 2026 season, though it will be a tough task on the road.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Ohio State will beat Michigan, 30-13, on Saturday. Ohio State is trading at $0.49 per share to win by 10 or more points, while Michigan is trading at $0.53 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright at Polymarket. USC is $0.64 per share to win. Claim your $25 Polymarket bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Polymarket operates. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.