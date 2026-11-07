The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 10 of the college football season will feature 15 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including Georgia vs. Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET and Miami vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Saturday's game between Georgia and Ole Miss will be a rematch of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, which saw the Rebels defeat the Bulldogs, 39-34, on January 1. Georgia is trading at $0.63 per share to win outright on the road at Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 10 on Saturday

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Ole Miss to lose by three or fewer points or win ($0.50)

Miami vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame to win by seven or more points ($0.56)

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

Georgia is coming off a 27-8 win against Florida in Week 9. The Bulldogs recorded 217 yards and two touchdowns on 42 rushing attempts, with Nate Frazier finishing with 67 yards and one touchdown on 12 attempts and Dwight Phillips Jr. recording 67 yards on eight attempts.

Ole Miss defeated Auburn, 45-15, last Saturday. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 263 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 34 passing, while also recording 65 yards and one touchdown on seven rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Georgia will beat Ole Miss, 28-26, on Saturday.

Georgia is trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points on the road, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Miami remains undefeated after a 38-35 road victory against North Carolina last Saturday. The Hurricanes trailed 28-24 in the fourth quarter before a 2-yard touchdown run by Mark Fletcher and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Darian Mensah to Malachi Toney.

Notre Dame defeated Navy, 35-13, in Week 9, coming off a bye week that followed its 28-24 loss at BYU, its only defeat of the season. Running back Nolan James recorded 107 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushing attempts during the victory.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Notre Dame will beat Miami, 29-22, on Saturday.

Notre Dame is trading at $0.45 per share to win by eight or more points, while Miami is trading at $0.56 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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