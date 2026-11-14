The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 11 of the college football season will feature 18 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 6 Texas (7-2) vs. No. 21 LSU (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 18 USC (7-2) vs. No. 9 Indiana (8-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texas has won three consecutive games, while LSU is coming off a 31-13 loss to Alabama. LSU is trading at $0.65 per share to win outright on the road at Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 10 on Saturday

Texas vs. LSU: Texas to lose by four or fewer points or win ($0.49)

USC vs. Indiana: Indiana to win by eight or more points ($0.54)

Texas vs. LSU prediction

Texas defeated Missouri, 34-20, on the road in Week 10. Quarterback Arch Manning threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns on 28 of 38 passing, connecting with Derrek Cooper on a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Jermaine Bishop Jr. on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and Raleek Brown on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

LSU lost to Alabama, 31-13, at home last Saturday. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 380 yards and one interception on 35 of 47 passing, with Jackson Harris recording 11 catches for 166 yards and Trey'Dez Green finishing with 10 receptions for 85 yards. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts LSU will beat Texas, 28-25, on Saturday.

LSU is trading at $0.52 per share to win by five or more points at home, while Texas is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

USC vs. Indiana prediction

USC is coming off a 30-18 upset win against Ohio State in Week 10. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 222 yards and one touchdown on 15 of 22 passing, completing a 69-yard first quarter touchdown pass to Trent Mosley, who finished with five receptions for 101 yards.

Indiana bounced back from its lone loss to Ohio State with two consecutive overtime wins prior to its bye week. Wide receiver Charlie Becker recorded eight receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in a Week 9 win against Minnesota. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Indiana will beat USC, 33-19, on Saturday.

Indiana is trading at $0.54 per share to win by eight or more points, while USC is trading at $0.47 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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