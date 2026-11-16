The 2026 college football season is through 11 weeks, so teams are assessing their chances of finishing this campaign strong or starting to turn their attention to future seasons. The College Football Playoff remains the goal for the top teams, but some of those contenders dropped off the radar this past weekend and other expected teams continued to struggle. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+:

Florida State's Mike Norvell is already gone, while Michigan's Kyle Wittingham and Texas A&M's Mike Elko have seen their seasons go sideways. Other teams like USC, led by Lincoln Riley, and Dan Lanning's Oregon team haven't quite lived up to expectations. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders' hot start at Colorado seems like a long-ago memory (despite a big upset win last Saturday). The Power Four coaches face daunting tasks in loaded conferences, and while the money is big, the margin for error is slim.

FSU is one of four Power Four teams that have already made coaching changes, and the carousel is sure to start spinning faster as soon as the season ends, if not before. We're looking here at the most likely coaches to part ways with their schools. Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, is offering prediction markets on which coaches will be out between now and Feb. 1, 2027. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 when you trade $25+:

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2026 college football coaching change markets (via Kalshi)

(Coaches to be bought out, resign or leave before Feb. 1, 2027)

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin ($0.83)

Jedd Fisch, Washington ($0.74)

Kyle Whittingham, Michigan ($0.72)

Mike Elko, Texas A&M ($0.69)

Dan Lanning, Oregon ($0.61)

Lincoln Riley, USC ($0.57)

Deion Sanders, Colorado ($0.47)

Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($0.38)

Steve Sarkisian, Texas ($0.32)

Brent Venables, Oklahoma ($0.24)

Matt Rhule, Nebraska ($0.23)

Bill Belichick, North Carolina ($0.19)

Norvell has been joined by Baylor's Dave Aranda, Maryland's Mike Locksley and NC State's Dave Doeren as coaches who have moved on, and they are sure to soon have company. Large buyouts are always an obstacle when schools want to make a change, and big payouts can set programs back, but restless fans make parting ways with underachieving coaches inevitable.

Fickell's Badgers hit a high point this season when they beat then-No. 18 USC 24-7 on Oct. 24. They have since lost 30-0 to an Iowa team not known for its offense and 24-21 to a Maryland squad led by an interim head coach. Washington is 6-4 with games left against Purdue and Minnesota. Fickell is 23-25 as head coach at Wisconsin and 14-20 against Big Ten competition, and Kalshi has him priced at ($0.83) to part ways with the school before Feb. 1.

Things haven't gone too badly for the Huskies in Fisch's third season, though Washington is 8-4 and desperately needs to build more momentum to bring in the dollars and talent to really compete in the Big Ten. The outlook was good after Washington won nine games last season and returned an experienced squad led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr.. A three-game losing streak -- against Minnesota and ranked USC and Iowa teams -- sapped momentum and they also lost to Penn State before beating Michigan State on Saturday. They sit at 6-4 and finish with tough games against Indiana and Oregon. Fisch is priced at $0.74 per share at Kalshi to move on from Washington. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus when you deposit $10+ to make college football trades:

Two major CFP contenders (USC, Oregon) and another that is often in the mix (Clemson) have struggled to live up to lofty expectations. Lincoln Riley's Trojans squandered an excellent opportunity Saturday against defending national champion Indiana, when they dropped several potential interceptions and committed turnovers at critical times in a 27-13 loss. At 7-3, the CFP is likely out for the Trojans, but a victory against unbeaten and fourth-ranked rival UCLA to close the regular season would be a decent consolation prize. Riley is priced at $0.57 at Kalshi to leave L.A. before Feb. 1.

Oregon lost to UCLA but also had inexplicable setbacks to Oklahoma State and Illinois, and losing star quarterback Dante Moore to injury after three games put Lanning and Co. in a tough spot. The talent and investment in the roster haven't been a problem, and having Dylan Raiola as the backup quarterback softened the loss of Moore. Lanning's job seems secure, for both financial and performance reasons (he is 55-11 in five seasons), but failing to bring in big-name replacements for departing coordinators has drawn criticism. He also could be courted by other schools or just seek greener pastures, and Kaslhi has him at $0.61 to leave Eugene.

Swinney's days at Clemson may be numbered as it has become clearer that the coach is not on board with the current spending race in big-time college football. Things started off on a sour note this season, with the Tigers getting walloped 51-10 by LSU in their first game. Losses to Miami and Virginia Tech greased the skid, and a 20-6 setback to Georgia Tech (at home) might be the low point of the two-time national champion's 17-plus seasons as head coach. Clemson is 2-9 over its last 11 home games against Power Four teams. The school would have to pay a major buyout, and the coach's legacy would make for a difficult parting, but Kalshi has Swinney priced at $0.38 per share to be out before Feb. 1. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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