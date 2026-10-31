The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 9 of the college football season will feature 18 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 2 Ohio State (6-1) vs. USC (6-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 17 Florida (5-2) vs. No. 3 Georgia (6-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET and No. 22 Arizona (6-1) vs. No. 13 Texas Tech (6-1) at noon ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Saturday's game will mark the first time USC has faced Ohio State since joining the Big Ten Conference. The Trojans have a 13-10-1 advantage in the all-time series, though the Buckeyes won the last matchup, 24-7, in 2017. Ohio State is trading at $0.70 per share to win outright on the road at Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 9 on Saturday

Ohio State vs. USC: Ohio State to win by seven or more points ($0.52)

Florida vs. Georgia: Georgia to win by 12 or more points ($0.52)

Arizona vs. Texas Tech: Texas Tech to win by four or more points ($0.51)

Ohio State vs. USC prediction

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a throwing-shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of a Week 7 win against Indiana prior to the team's bye week. Fortunately, the Buckeyes still have arguably the best player in college football in wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who leads the Big Ten with 984 yards and 12 touchdowns and ranks second with 52 receptions, averaging 140.6 yards per game in his first seven appearances.

USC is coming off a 24-7 road loss to Wisconsin in Week 8. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, having been sacked five times for -57 yards, while the rest of the Trojans' rushing attack combined for 40 yards on 20 attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Ohio State will beat USC, 34-19, on Saturday.

Ohio State is trading at $0.52 per share to win by seven or more points on the road, while USC is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Florida vs. Georgia prediction

Georgia suffered its first loss of the season, a 27-24 upset at Auburn, before its bye week. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 22 of 34 passing, finishing with a 59.5 quarterback rating, his lowest of the season. The loss came one week after the Bulldogs defeated Alabama, 20-17, their lowest win margin of the season.

Florida ended its two-game losing streak with a 27-24 win against Texas prior to its bye week. Quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording 41 yards on 10 rushing attempts, during the road win.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Georgia will beat Florida, 34-18, on Saturday.

Georgia is trading at $0.52 per share to win by 12 or more points, while Florida is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 11 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Arizona vs. Texas Tech prediction

Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the 2026 season, a 37-24 upset at Cincinnati, in Week 8. Quarterback Will Hammond threw for 227 yards and one interception on 24 of 37 passing, having been held without a passing touchdown for the first time in seven games.

Arizona enters Saturday's matchup on a five-game winning streak, which was capped off by a 39-3 win against Iowa State in Week 8. Quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns on 27 of 34 passing, while the Wildcats rushing attack combined for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 36 attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas Tech will beat Arizona, 31-25, on Saturday.

Texas Tech is trading at $0.51 per share to win by four or more points, while Arizona is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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