The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. It's perfect for trading on whether UCLA, Utah, or Miami can go undefeated this season. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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College football prediction markets at Kalshi

Miami to finish regular season undefeated: $0.34

UCLA to finish regular season undefeated: $0.26

Utah to finish regular season undefeated: $0.20

Miami to finish regular season undefeated: $0.34

The Hurricanes are the top team in the country and are looking to get back to the national championship game after falling short against Indiana in last year's title contest. Miami has Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney in the Heisman Trophy conversation, but there are still some hurdles for the Hurricanes in the regular season. The most likely game they'll drop is the Nov. 7 matchup with Notre Dame. Mensah might get a tough contest from his former team Duke. Outside of those games, it's hard to see a loss on the schedule. The Hurricanes are priced at $0.34 per share at Kalshi to go undefeated in the 2026 regular season. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

UCLA to finish regular season undefeated: $0.26

Bob Chesney has things cooking in Westwood. The Bruins have one of the best rushing attacks in the country, headlined by Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods. UCLA's quarterback situation will eventually need to be sorted out, but the schedule doesn't have too many hurdles left. Michigan and USC do not look as intimidating as they did ahead of the season so if UCLA can avoid a loss in a sneaky trap game at Minnesota, an undefeated season is quite possible. UCLA to go undefeated in the regular season trades at $0.26 per share on Kalshi. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Utah to finish regular season undefeated: $0.20

The Utes got some good fortune in the Big 12 with both BYU and Texas Tech losing in Week 8. Utah has a date with the Cougars in the Holy War, and they'll also face an Arizona team capable of putting up points in bunches. Outside of those two games, it's hard to see an experienced Utah team falling flat. The Utes to go undefeated in the regular season trades at $0.20 per share on Kalshi. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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