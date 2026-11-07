The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football games today include No. 1 Miami and No. 4 Notre Dame and Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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College football markets for Week 10

Minnesota to win, or lose by less than 5.5 points vs. UCLA: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Miami-Notre Dame less than 57.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Ole Miss to win vs. Georgia: Yes $0.39, No $0.62

UCLA vs. Minnesota prediction

The Bruins have a lofty top-five ranking under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, and they've emerged as the surprise contender in the Big Ten many thought Penn State or Iowa could've been. The Golden Gophers are one of the most confusing teams to judge. They have wins over Washington, Michigan and Iowa along with a close loss to Indiana, but they were also blown out by Mississippi State and Purdue. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Minnesota losing by less than 5.5 points, or winning outright, in 50% of simulations.

On Kalshi, this result is available for $0.50 per share. UCLA to win by more than 5.5 points trades at $0.51 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Miami vs. Notre Dame prediction

Last year's Week 1 matchup between these two teams was the first meeting since 2017, and a 27-24 Hurricanes win led to a playoff berth while Notre Dame was left out. The Irish may have been able to modify the CFP rules, but it will hardly matter for public perception if they can't take care of business on the field. Marcus Freeman's squad has one of the best defensive units in college football, and they'll match up against an explosive Miami offense led by Heisman frontrunner Darian Mensah. The SportsLine model sees a low-scoring game though, as the teams score less than 57.5 points in 65.2% of simulations.

Miami vs. Notre Dame finishing with less than 57.5 points trades at $0.50 per share while the teams topping 57.5 points is $0.51 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction

There's no margin for error for the Rebels, who come into this game after a dominating win over Auburn. Georgia was able to grind out a win over Florida in a rivalry game, and also cannot really afford to lose here. This was one of the best games in college football season ago with Georgia winning 43-35 thanks a huge fourth quarter. Trinidad Chambliss might not have the weapons he had last year, and Ole Miss' defense has been suspect, but this time the game is in Oxford. The Rebels win in 45% of SportsLine simulations.

An Ole Miss win is trading at $0.39 per share on Kalshi while a Georgia win is priced at $0.62 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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