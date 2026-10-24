The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football Week 8 is the perfect time to claim the offer, with top-20 matchups Ole Miss vs. Texas in the SEC and Houston vs. Utah in the Big 12. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 8

Texas A&M vs. Alabama more than 49.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.49

Texas to win by more than 3.5 points vs. Ole Miss: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Utah to win vs. Houston: Yes $0.69, No $0.32

Texas A&M vs. Alabama predictions

The Crimson Tide (5-2, 3-2 SEC) have moved into desperation mode after consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee. They were held to 202 yards last week against the Vols, and quarterback Keelon Russell has fewer than 200 passing yards in each of the past two games after averaging 283 per contest in the first five (all victories). Bama totaled 27 points over those two after averaging 49.6 during the 5-0 start. The Aggies (4-3, 1-3) made the College Football Playoff last season but have lost to Kentucky and ranked LSU and Missouri teams. The SportsLine Projection model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has the teams combining for fewer than 49.5 points in 65% of its simulations for an 'A' grade.

The teams to score more than 49.5 combined points is trading at $0.53 per share, while the teams combining for 49 or fewer is priced at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas vs. Ole Miss predictions

The 19th-ranked Longhorns (4-2, 1-2 SEC) have gone from No. 1 in the nation to being in big trouble. They knocked off then-No. 1 Ohio State and a ranked Tennessee team in starting 4-0 but now have lost consecutive games and are in danger of falling out of the College Football Playoff race. Quarterback Arch Manning has continued to make critical mistakes, and he was sacked five times in last week's loss to Florida. The Rebels (5-1, 3-1) were run over by that same Florida team, losing 52-28 in September, but they've scored 83 points in winning their past two. Trinidad Chambliss remains one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, and Kewan Lacy came back last week to rush for 122 yards in a 31-3 Ole Miss victory against a ranked Missouri team. The SportsLine model's simulations have the Longhorns winning by more than 3.5 points 60% of the time.

The Longhorns to win by more than 3.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share, while Ole Miss to lose by fewer than 3.5 or win outright is trading at $0.53. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Houston vs. Utah predictions

Three of the six unbeaten teams in FBS play in the Big 12, and No. 10 Utah (6-0- 4-0) is one of them. No. 14 Houston (5-1, 2-1) has only lost to the other, current No. 8 Texas Tech. The Cougars have won four in a row since then, including a 35-32 triumph against a ranked Oklahoma State team last week. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman threw for 343 yards and five TD passes in that one. The Utes will be facing a ranked team for the first time this season and come in off a dicey 27-24 victory against Colorado, when Devon Dampier threw three TD passes but also had two interceptions. The SportsLine model has Utah winning in 70% of simulations.

A Utah win is $0.69 per share at Kalshi, while a Houston victory is $0.32. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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