The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. It's Rivalry Week for the 2026 college football season, which means games like USC vs. UCLA. There's also the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

College football markets for Rivalry Week

UCLA to win vs. USC: Yes $0.36, No $0.64

Alabama to win vs. Auburn: Yes $0.84, No $0.16

USC vs. UCLA prediction

The battle for Los Angeles took a turn last week, with UCLA losing to Michigan to slip to 10-1 while losing backup-turned-starting QB Ty Dieffenbach, who was carted off with a lower-body injury. Dieffenbach could wind up suiting up, but the Bruins' offense has been hit-or-miss overall this season. The Trojans are 8-3 and are likely out of the CFP. Their offense has been good, but not great like we're used to seeing. USC coach Lincoln Riley is aiming for a signature win, as his future in Los Angeles is a bit murky. The Bruins win in 45% of SportsLine's model simulations in a 24-22 USC win.

A UCLA win trades at $0.36 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 36% probability in the latest USC vs. UCLA odds. You can trade on USC to win at $0.64 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Auburn vs. Alabama prediction

The Iron Bowl is always an intriguing one, and this year it's the Crimson Tide who host the Tigers. Auburn has had a solid first year under new head coach Alex Golesh as the Tigers are 7-4 and handed Georgia its lone loss of the year. But the Crimson Tide are 9-2 and have SEC title game and CFP aspirations. They are winners of four in a row. Alabama has won each of the last six Iron Bowls and is 2-0 in this game under Kalen DeBoer. The SportsLine model has the Tide winning 86% of the time in a 37-16 final.

On Kalshi, an Alabama win is $0.84 per share. This price equates to an 84% probability in the latest Auburn vs. Alabama odds. An Auburn win trades at $0.16 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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