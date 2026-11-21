The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Trade on college football games today like Notre Dame vs. SMU, UCLA vs. Michigan, Georgia vs. South Carolina, and Missouri vs. Kentucky. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

College football markets for Week 12

UCLA to win vs. Michigan: Yes $0.62, No $0.39

Notre Dame to win vs. SMU: Yes $0.91, No $0.10

Missouri to win vs. Kentucky: Yes $0.65, No $0.36

UCLA vs. Michigan prediction

The Bruins are two games away from making the Big Ten title game, and as long as they can avoid a slip-up, they should be in the CFP regardless of the outcome in that championship contest. UCLA will have to survive a trip to the Big House against an inconsistent but talented Michigan team at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines have lost to Michigan State and Minnesota, but also have wins over Oklahoma and Penn State while playing Indiana and Iowa close. The SportsLine model has UCLA winning in 58% of simulations.

A UCLA win trades at $0.62 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 62% probability in the latest UCLA vs. Michigan odds. A Michigan win trades at $0.39 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

SMU vs. Notre Dame prediction

SMU was expected to be a dark horse threat in the ACC, but it has been a catastrophic season for the Mustangs. Kevin Jennings has played well, so he can't be faulted too much for SMU's losses to Syracuse and Wake Forest. Notre Dame is thinking about the CFP, and while it might be easy to overlook this SMU squad, Marcus Freeman's group knows all too well what happens when you don't show up prepared for a primetime clash. The Irish win in 90% of SportsLine simulations for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

A Notre Dame win trades at $0.91 per share on Kalshi. This price equates to a 91% probability in the latest SMU vs. Notre Dame odds. You can trade on SMU to win at $0.10 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Missouri vs. Kentucky prediction

The Tigers and Wildcats had CFP aspirations at one point in the season. It was Missouri's win over Florida that had fans in Columbia hoping for a playoff run, while it was Kentucky's loss to the Gators that ended any CFP talk in Lexington. Now Missouri and Kentucky meet on Saturday in the Show Me State with nothing but pride on the line. The SportsLine model gives the edge to the Tigers, who win in 67% of simulations at 7:30 p.m. ET.

On Kalshi, a Mizzou win trades at $0.66 per share. This price equates to a 66% probability in the latest Missouri vs. Kentucky odds. A Kentucky win trades at $0.35 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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