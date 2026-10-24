The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games. Saturday's Week 8 college football slate will feature 17 games involving ranked teams including No. 14 Houston (6-1) vs. No. 10 Utah at 10:15 p.m. ET, No. 7 Ole Miss (5-1) vs. No. 19 Texas (4-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 6 Indiana (6-1) vs. Michigan (4-2) at noon ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Houston has won all five of its previous meetings against Utah dating back to 1966, which includes a 17-14 win in 2024. Utah is trading at $0.70 per share to win outright at home at Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 8 Saturday

Houston vs. Utah: Utah to win by seven or more points ($0.52)

Ole Miss vs. Texas: Texas to win by four or more points ($0.46)

Indiana vs. Michigan: Indiana to win by eight or more points ($0.49)

Houston vs. Utah prediction

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has thrown for 1,412 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions on 24 of 41 passing, while also recording 198 yards and three touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts. Dampier threw for 278 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 24 of 41 passing, while also being held to -8 rushing yards during last week's 27-24 win against Colorado.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has thrown for 1,771 yards, 20 touchdowns and two interceptions on 134 of 198 passing, while also recording 229 yards and six touchdowns on 59 rushing attempts. Weigman threw for a season-best 343 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 24 of 33 passing, while also recording 52 yards on 11 rushing attempts, during a 35-32 win against Oklahoma State last weekend.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Utah will beat Houston, 32-23, on Saturday.

Utah is trading at $0.52 per share to win by seven or more points at home, while Houston is trading at $0.48 per share to lose by six or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ole Miss vs. Texas prediction

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has faced growing scrutiny amid the team's two-game losing streak. Manning threw two interceptions during a Week 6 loss to Oklahoma and was held to 173 yards on 14 of 20 passing during last Saturday's loss to Florida.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has lived up to his preseason hype with 1,676 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions on 142 of 210 passing, while also recording 127 yards and six touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts. Chambliss threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 36 passing, while also recording 14 yards and one touchdown on four rushing attempts in a win against Missouri in Week 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas will beat Ole Miss, 29-22, on Saturday.

Texas is trading at $0.46 per share to win by four or more points at home, while Ole Miss is trading at $0.54 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Indiana vs. Michigan prediction

Indiana was defeated, 19-15, by Ohio State in Week 7, its first loss since December 2024, following last year's undefeated national championship season. Quarterback Josh Hoover's would-be go-ahead pass to wide receiver Nick Marsh was called incomplete as officials ruled Marsh's left foot came down out of bounds with 1:02 remaining.

Michigan benched quarterback Bryce Underwood during last week's win against Penn State. Tommy Carr took over at quarterback and threw for 47 yards on 5 of 7 passing, while also recording 36 yards and one touchdown on four rushing attempts during the victory.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Indiana will beat Michigan, 26-17, on Saturday.

Indiana is trading at $0.49 per share to win by eight or more points on the road, while Michigan is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by seven or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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