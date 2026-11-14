The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Saturday brings us a busy day of Week 11 college football games, with Wake Forest vs. SMU and Texas vs. LSU among the top matchups of the day. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 11

Wake Forest win vs. SMU: Yes $0.47, No. $0.54

Indiana to win vs. USC: Yes $0.76, No $0.24

LSU to win vs. Texas: Yes $0.65, No $0.37

Wake Forest vs. SMU prediction

Two of the best teams in the ACC meet in a pivotal matchup on Saturday with SMU hosting Wake Forest. The Mustangs are 7-2 overall and are 5-2 in conference play. The Demon Deacons are even better at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. If the season ended today, Wake Forest would face Miami in the ACC title game. With SMU a game back, a win over Wake Forest would go a long way in the Mustangs' ACC and College Football Playoff aspirations. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Wake Forest winning 60% of the time.

A Wake Forest win is $0.47 at Kalshi, and an SMU win is $0.54 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

USC vs. Indiana prediction

The Big Ten features one of the more important games of the day with 8-1 Indiana hosting 7-2 USC. The Hoosiers are 5-1 in conference play and are in prime position to make the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. USC is part of a crowded pack of teams with two Big Ten losses, and a third loss would likely eliminate the Trojans from the Big Ten championship picture and potentially the CFP race. Indiana wins this matchup in 78% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

An Indiana win is trading at $0.76 at Kalshi, and a USC road win is priced at $0.24 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Texas vs. LSU prediction

Two SEC foes with CFP hopes and dreams meet in a pivotal battle in Baton Rouge with LSU hosting Texas. The Longhorns are 7-2 on the year and the Tigers are 6-3. A three-loss SEC team could very well make the CFP so LSU still has something to play for, and Lane Kiffin's team can't afford another loss. The Longhorns went 9-3 last year and were one of the top teams left out of the playoff, and Steve Sarkisian doesn't want a repeat of that scenario. Texas has won three in a row and LSU is coming off a blowout loss to Alabama at home. LSU wins in 59% of SportsLine simulations.

LSU to win is $0.65 at Kalshi, and a Texas win is $0.37. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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