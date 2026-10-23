The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for college football games. Several games will be featured on the Friday slate for Week 8 of the college football season, including Duke (4-2) vs. Virginia (4-3) at 7 p.m. ET, Army (4-2) vs. Tulsa (4-3) at 8:30 p.m. ET and NC State (3-3) vs. Stanford (3-4) at 10:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Virginia has won three of its last five games against Duke, but the Blue Devils won, 27-20, in overtime during their last meeting in 2025. Virginia is trading at $0.56 per share to win outright at home at Polymarket. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

College football markets for Week 8 Friday

Duke vs. Virginia: Duke to win ($0.44)

Army vs. Tulsa: Tulsa to win ($0.52)

NC State vs. Stanford: Stanford to lose by six or fewer points or win outright ($0.44)

Duke vs. Virginia prediction

Duke running back Nate Sheppard leads the ACC with 820 yards on 138 rushing attempts, averaging 136.67 yards per game and ranks third in the conference with eight rushing touchdowns. Sheppard rushed more than 100 yards in his first four games and recorded 77 yards on 20 rushing attempts, as well as 11 receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown, in Week 7.

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula has thrown for 1,211 yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception on 104 of 159 passing, while also recording 122 yards and two touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts. Pribula threw for 137 yards on 13 of 22 passing, while also recording 25 yards and one touchdown on 10 rushing attempts, during a 23-13 loss to SMU last weekend.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Duke will beat Virginia, 28-25, on Friday.

Duke is trading at $0.44 per share to win on the road, while Virginia is trading at $0.56 per share, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Army vs. Tulsa prediction

Army has recorded a total 2,145 yards and 25 touchdowns on 329 rushing attempts in 2026. Quarterback Cale Hellums leads the Black Knights with 719 yards and 13 touchdowns on 129 rushing attempts, while also throwing for 358 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 32 of 57 passing.

Tulsa quarterback Baylor Hayes has thrown for 1,081 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception on 99 of 161 passing, while also recording 73 yards and two touchdowns on 29 rushing attempts. Hayes threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 20 of 27 passing during the Golden Hurricane's 38-17 win against Rice in Week 7.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Tulsa will beat Army, 27-25, on Friday.

Tulsa is trading at $0.52 per share to win at home, while Army is trading at $0.48 per share, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

NC State vs. Stanford prediction

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey has thrown for 1,507 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions on 28 of 39 passing, while also recording 118 yards and two touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts. Bailey threw for 241 yards and one touchdown during a 38-14 loss to Wake Forest in Week 6 prior to the Wolfpack's bye week.

Stanford running back Micah Ford leads the team with 529 yards and eight touchdowns on 114 rushing attempts. Ford recorded a season-best 179 yards and four touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts during last week's 34-7 win against Elon.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts NC State will beat Stanford, 30-24, on Friday.

Stanford is trading at $0.44 per share to win or lose by six or more points at home, while NC State is trading at $0.57 per share to win by seven points or more, at Polymarket. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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