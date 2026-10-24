The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new Kalshi users a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. College football fans can utilize this offer for Week 8 on Saturday, which features notable games like a Big 12 battle between Utah and Houston to close out the night as well as an SEC clash between Texas and Ole Miss. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi college football predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

College football markets for Week 8

Texas to win vs. Ole Miss: Yes $0.59, No $0.42

Utah to win vs. Houston: Yes $0.69, No $0.32

Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

This matchup could very well be a College Football Playoff elimination game, as the Longhorns are now 4-2 after dropping consecutive games to Oklahoma and Florida. The Rebels moved to 5-1 last weekend. Each team has a tough road ahead with their remaining games, so a win here is very important when it comes to the CFP picture. The Longhorns play host this time around, and these programs haven't faced off since 2013. Texas wins in 75% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Texas win is trading at $0.59 at Kalshi, and an Ole Miss road win is $0.42 per share. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Houston vs. Utah predictions

The Big 12 has been at the forefront of the college football world the past few weeks, and that continues with a monster matchup with Utah hosting Houston. The Utes are one of six remaining undefeated teams in the land, while the Cougars are 6-1, with the only loss to unbeaten Texas Tech. The winner here will be in a very good spot when it comes to contending in the Big 12, which has three undefeated teams entering the weekend in Utah, BYU and Texas Tech. The Utes win in 73% of SportsLine simulations.

A Utes win is trading at $0.69, while a Houston win is priced at $0.32 at Kalshi. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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