Georgia Tech hosts Deion Sanders and Colorado as part of the 2026 college football Week 1 schedule on Thursday. Last season, the Yellow Jackets defeated Colorado, 27-20, on their way to a 9-4 season, while the Buffaloes went just 3-9. Ahead of Colorado visiting Georgia Tech on Thursday, let's look at the different trading markets available at two of the best prediction market apps, Kalshi and Polymarket. Click here to get started trading at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers.

Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech prediction markets

Georgia Tech to win: 71% (Polymarket)

Colorado to win: 30% (Polymarket)

Georgia Tech to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 50 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

More than 50.5 points: Yes 52 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

Georgia Tech to win: 71% (Polymarket)

Anyone looking for prediction market bonuses should know the Yellow Jackets had a successful nine-win season in 2025 and were in the College Football Playoff conversation until late in the year. They kicked off their season with a road win over Colorado in Boulder, and the Yellow Jackets get to play host in the rematch. Georgia Tech will have to replace star dual-threat quarterback Haynes King, but the team is set to return more than a dozen starters from a year ago.

A Georgia Tech win over Colorado is trading at 71% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Colorado to win: 30% (Polymarket)

Anyone in prediction market legal states should remember the Buffaloes had a hard time replacing the talent from their 2024 team as the losses of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter loomed large amid a three-win campaign. "Coach Prime" has utilized the transfer portal quite a bit at Colorado, and the team will look very different this year than the 2025 installment. Julian Lewis will get the first crack at quarterback for the Buffaloes after passing for just under 600 yards across four games as a true freshman last year.

A Colorado road win at Georgia Tech is 30% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Georgia Tech to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 50 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

The Yellow Jackets won this game by seven points a year ago and out of their nine wins, six came by at least seven points. Georgia Tech will be trying to shake off what was a tough end to 2025 as the Yellow Jackets lost three in a row and four of their final five games to wrap up the season. Eight of Colorado's nine losses were by at least seven points in 2025.

Georgia Tech winning by seven or more points is 50 cents a share at Kalshi while Colorado winning, or losing by six or fewer points, is trading at 51 cents per share. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football win totals and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 50.5 points: Yes 52 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

Georgia Tech ranked 27th in the nation in points per game at 32.2 last year, while the team ranked 69th at 25 points per game allowed defensively. Colorado ranked 116th out of 136th in points scored per game (20.9) and allowed 30.5 points per game defensively, which ranked 112th in the country. Eight of the Yellow Jackets' 13 games saw at least 51 combined points scored last year, while seven of the Buffaloes' 12 games did the same.

Georgia Tech and Colorado combining for at least 51 points is 52 cents per share at Kalshi, while scoring 50 or fewer combined points is trading at 51 cents per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.