New users can grab the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the top prediction market apps. A pair of AFC South rivals meet in NFL Week 8 as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts. Jacksonville is 4-2 and looks like a serious contender while the Colts are 2-5 and traded away two major players this week. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

To see the terms and conditions of this offer, go to the Polymarket promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades. We'll look at the markets available for Colts vs. Jaguars with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Colts vs. Jaguars predictions on Polymarket

Colts to win: 20%

Jaguars to win: 81%

Jaguars to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

More than 46.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

Colts to win: 20%

Indianapolis' season has gone into a tailspin. The Colts have lost three straight and fired GM Chris Ballard before trading away cornerstones Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner with an eye towards rebuilding for the future. Rumors abound that star running back Jonathan Taylor could be available as well. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Indianapolis winning at a 29% rate.

At Polymarket, a Colts win is trading at 20%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Jaguars to win: 81%

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a fantastic season and the Jacksonville offense is scoring 25.7 points per game. The Colts know their season is already over, and certain players may be more focused on trying to secure trades out of town. Indy quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown seven interceptions, tied for the second-most picks in the league, and the Jags have secured the third-most interceptions.

A Jacksonville win is trading at 81% at Polymarket. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Jaguars to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

The Colts have lost their last three games by an average of 8.67 points, but the Jacksonville offense is much better than any of the attacks Indianapolis faced in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Jaguars winning by 10 points.

Jacksonville to win by more than 10.5 points is trading at 48% at Polymarket, while Indianpolis losing by 10 points or fewer, or winning outright, is trading at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 46.5 points: Yes 50, No 51%

Just one Jacksonville game -- the most recent one, a loss to Houston -- has exceeded 46.5 total points. Three of Indy's seven games have exceeded this number. The SportsLine model has this game finishing with more than 46.5 total points in 65% of its simulations.

The teams scoring more than 46.5 points is trading at 50% at Polymarket. The opposite outcome is trading at 51%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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