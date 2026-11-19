The AFC South will have the spotlight on Thursday Night Football featuring the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Both teams have three wins on the season, but the Colts are in rebuilding mode after trading key players at the deadline, while the Texans are hoping to make a push for a playoff spot. Indianapolis won the first meeting between these teams, 19-17, and while Thursday's game could be another relatively low-scoring contest, there are still plenty of options for Colts vs. Texans first TD picks. Football fans looking to make Texans vs. Colts first touchdown picks can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Colts vs. Texans first touchdown scorer markets

Colts first touchdown scorer pick: Jonathan Taylor ($0.12)

There's not a lot of optimism around the Colts after the trade deadline, but Taylor remains one of the league's most productive running backs. He's impactful in all facets of the offense but was largely bottled up by Houston in the first matchup. Indianapolis traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, so there's not a ton of confidence in what this pass-catching group can do against Houston's secondary. That means Taylor is going to see plenty of work and makes the most sense to back as a Colts first touchdown scorer. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Texans first touchdown scorer pick: Dalton Schultz ($0.09)

Montgomery is set to return to action for the first time since Week 5, and I don't see the Texans giving him a full workload just yet. Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale should siphon off some carries from the veteran. Schultz has struggled this season but could become a key red-zone target for Stroud and would see favorable looks if the Colts decide to focus their attention on Collins, Dell and Hutchinson. He scored last week and he's worth backing again here. Make trades on Colts-Texans TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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