The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, making the Colts vs. Texans matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. Houston is trading at $0.85 per share to win outright on Kalshi. The $0.85 price per share equates to an 85% probability in the latest Colts vs. Texans odds. More than 44.5 points scored in Colts vs. Texans is trading at $0.49 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Colts vs. Texans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Colts snapped a five-game losing skid with a 24-22 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, having lost two of their last three games. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Colts vs. Texans picks, player props

Daniel Jones (Colts): 175+ passing yards NO ($0.47)

CJ Stroud (Texans): 250+ passing yards NO ($0.43)

Jonathan Taylor (Colts): 50+ rushing yards YES ($0.53)

Nico Collins (Texans): 70+ receiving yards NO ($0.52)

Prop pick #1: Daniel Jones- 175+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 47%

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 180 or fewer yards in each of his last four games and fewer than 200 yards in six of his 10 starts in 2026. Jones is averaging 135.0 yards per game in his last four starts and 183.0 yards per game for the season.

Jones has thrown for fewer yards than his projected market in six of his last seven road games, averaging 159.0 yards per game in that span. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Jones will throw for 157.9 yards on average against the Texans.

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Prop pick #2: CJ Stroud- 250+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 41%

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud enters Week 11 ranked third in passing yards per game with an average of 273.6 and sixth in passing yards with 2,462.

Stroud threw for 211 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 38 passing in Week 10, one week after throwing for a season-best 384 yards, five touchdowns and one interception on 21 of 35 passing.

Stroud has thrown for fewer yards than his projected market in three of his last five home games in which the Texans have been favored, averaging 241.8 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stroud will throw for 222.2 yards on average against the Colts.

Stroud is trading at $0.43 per share to throw for fewer than 250 yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Jonathan Taylor- 50+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 53%

Jonathan Taylor was the only star remaining during the Colts' fire sale before the trade deadline, despite speculation that he'd also be shipped to a contender.

Taylor is averaging 73.9 rushing yards per game in 10 starts, which includes 83 yards on 16 carries in Week 10.

Taylor has exceeded his projected rushing yards market in six of his last 10 games, averaging 73.9 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Taylor will record 50.1 rushing yards on average against the Texans.

Taylor is trading at $0.53 per share to record 50 or more rushing yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Nico Collins- 70+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 52%

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is coming off one of his best performances of the 2026 season.

Collins recorded a season-best nine receptions for 94 yards -- his second-highest total of 2026 -- and one touchdown while being targeted 16 times.

Collins has, however, fallen short of his projected receiving yards market in five of his last eight games when the Texans are favored, averaging 61.8 receiving yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Collins will record 49.3 receiving yards on average against the Colts.

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