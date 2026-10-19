The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) will host the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 6. Kickoff for Commanders vs. 49ers is at 8:15 p.m. ET. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) is inactive tonight, while Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt will also be sidelined with a groin injury. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Niners are coming off a 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks, improving to 2-2. Meanwhile, the Commanders tied the NFC East Division rival New York Giants and haven't won a game since a Week 3 upset against the Seahawks. Kalshi prices the 49ers at $0.79 per share to beat the Commanders. The $0.79 price per share equates to a 79% probability for San Francisco to win. Niners wide receiver Mike Evans recording 70 or more receiving yards is trading at $0.51 per share.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Commanders vs. 49ers picks, predictions

Jayden Daniels (Commanders): 40+ rushing yards ($0.49)

Brock Purdy (49ers): Fewer than 250+ passing yards ($0.50)

Terry McLaurin (Commanders): 40+ receiving yards ($0.57)

Mike Evans (49ers): 70+ receiving yards ($0.51)

Prop pick #1: Jayden Daniels (Commanders)- 40+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 48%

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had his best game of the season in Week 5. Daniels threw for a season-best 199 yards on 17 of 25 passing, while also recording a season-best 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushing attempts.

Daniels has exceeded his projected rushing yards market three times in his last five games, averaging 54.0 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Daniels will record 41.7 rushing yards on average against the 49ers.

Daniels is trading at $0.49 per share to record 40 or more yards on Monday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Brock Purdy (49ers)- 250+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 49%

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is having a career season, throwing for 1,196 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions on 98 of 142 passing.

Purdy is, however, coming off a season-low 189 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, on 19 of 29 passing in Week 5.

Purdy has thrown for less than his projected passing yards market in three of his last five games, averaging 239.2 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Purdy will record 197.2 passing yards on average against the Commanders.

Purdy is trading at $0.50 per share to throw fewer than 250 yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Terry McLaurin- 40+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 58%

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin recorded four receptions for 62 yards in Week 5.

McLaurin is averaging 50.8 receiving yards per game and 14.5 yards per catch in five games.

McLaurin has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in three of his last five games, averaging 53.2 yards per game in that span.

McLaurin is projected to record 48.2 receiving yards on average against the 49ers, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

McLaurin is trading at $0.57 per share to record 40 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Mike Evans- 70+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

Niners wide receiver Mike Evans is coming off a season-best seven receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown in Week 5.

Evans was targeted a season-high 10 times, which should be the case again on Monday with No. 2 wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. ruled out due to a right hamstring strain.

Evans has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in three of his last five games.

Evans is predicted to record 77.2 receiving yards on average against the Commanders, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Evans is trading at $0.52 per share to record 70 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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