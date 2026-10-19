The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. An NFC matchup will conclude the Week 6 NFL slate as the Washington Commanders (1-3-1) face the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) on Monday Night Football. The 49ers remain undefeated after a 32-29 win against the NFC West Division rival Seattle Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Commanders are coming off a 27-27 tie with the NFC East rival New York Giants. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the 49ers to win at $0.79 per share, while the Commanders are trading at $0.22 per share. The $0.79 price per share equates to a 79% probability for San Francisco to win. San Francisco to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share.

Ahead of Commanders vs. 49ers, we'll look at different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up before Monday's game, which can be used to trade on Commanders vs. 49ers for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on Kalshi NFL games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Commanders vs. 49ers picks, predictions

49ers win by eight or more points: ($0.50 per share)

More than 52.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Jayden Daniels (Commanders) - Fewer than 200+ passing yards ($0.44 per share)

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) - Fewer than 60+ rushing yards ($0.49 per share)

49ers win by eight or more points

Kalshi probability: 50%

The 49ers have looked like the most complete team in football through their first five games. San Francisco has scored 24 or more points in each game and has held opponents to 14 or fewer points in three games.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have only one win, a home upset of the Seahawks in Week 3, through five games. Washington has allowed 24 or more points in every game, including more than 30 points in three games.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the San Francisco will defeat Washington, 32-23, on Monday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the 49ers are trading at $0.50 per share to win by eight or more points, while the Commanders are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by seven or fewer points at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 52.5 points scored

Kalshi probability: 48%

The 49ers entered Week 6 ranked third in scoring offense with 30.8 points per game. San Francisco also ranked sixth in scoring defense with 18.6 points allowed per game.

The Commanders ranked 18th in scoring offense with 23.0 points per game. Washington ranked 23rd in scoring defense with 29.8 points allowed per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model's simulation average over probability is 53% which is slightly higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 52.6%.

Both teams scoring a combined 53 or more points is trading at $0.48 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jayden Daniels (Commanders) - 200+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 43%

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for a season-best 199 yards on 17 of 25 passing during last week's tie with the Giants. The former Heisman Trophy winner also recorded a season-best 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushing attempts.

Daniels has thrown for fewer yards than his projected market in all of the last five games where the Commanders are not favored, averaging 129.4 passing yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Daniels will throw for an average of 166.0 passing yards against the 49ers.

Daniels throwing for fewer than 200 yards is trading at $0.44 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Christian McCaffrey (49ers) - 60+ rushing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 47%

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey enters Week 6 with 286 yards and five touchdowns on 61 rushing attempts, as well as 19 receptions for 137 yards.

McCaffrey recorded 68 yards and one touchdown on 11 rushing attempts, as well as three receptions for 15 yards during last week's win against the Seahawks.

McCaffrey has recorded fewer than his projected rushing yards market in three of his last five home games.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Cook will record an average of 54.3 rushing yards against the Commanders.

McCaffrey recording fewer than 60 rushing yards is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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