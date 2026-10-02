The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Commanders serve as the home team against the Colts on Sunday for NFL London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET. Both clubs enter London at 1-2 after earning their first victories of the season in Week 3. Kalshi currently prices Indianapolis at $0.64 per share to win, compared with $0.37 for Washington. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability for the Colts to win. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday's featured NFL predictions dig a little deeper. Indianapolis to win by four points or more is priced at $0.52 per share, while more than 47.5 combined points also checks in at $0.52. Tyler Warren scoring at least one touchdown is available at $0.36 per share. SportsLine's model calls for Indianapolis to win 29-25. The model's player forecast has Warren at five receptions for 52 yards with 0.64 receiving touchdowns.

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Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? 48 states + DC (not available in AZ, MN, NV, WA)

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Commanders vs. Colts picks, predictions, props

Commanders vs. Colts: Indianapolis to win by 4 points or more ($0.52 per share)

Indianapolis to win by 4 points or more ($0.52 per share) Commanders vs. Colts: More than 47.5 combined points ($0.52 per share)

More than 47.5 combined points ($0.52 per share) Tyler Warren: 1+ touchdown ($0.36 per share)

Commanders vs. Colts preview

Washington finally got the finish it needed last week, and the timing works nicely with a trip to London next. Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes in a 33-31 win over Seattle, while Kain Medrano supplied a 50-yard interception return for a score. Jayden Daniels also returned to practice this week on a limited basis after dislocating his left elbow in Week 2. If Daniels isn't cleared, Mariota would be in line for another start. Washington is the designated home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Indianapolis arrives after snapping a nine-game skid with a 19-17 win over Houston. Daniel Jones threw for 235 yards and one touchdown, but three turnovers kept the game tight. Jonathan Taylor has 258 rushing yards and four touchdowns through three weeks, while Warren has 18 catches with two scores. SportsLine calls for Indianapolis to win 29-25. Kalshi lists the Colts at $0.64 per share to win, compared with $0.37 for Washington. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

Colts to win by 4 points or more ($0.52 per share)

Indianapolis has taken a strange route to 1-2. The Colts were blown out by Baltimore, pushed Kansas City to overtime, and then escaped Houston on a 53-yard Spencer Shrader field goal. Jones has thrown for 611 yards through three games, but the bigger offensive constant has been Taylor. He has 258 rushing yards with four touchdowns, and SportsLine has him at 99 rushing yards with 1.07 touchdowns for Sunday morning. SportsLine also has Jones at 247 passing yards overall.

Washington's Week 3 win came with a very different formula. The Commanders forced three turnovers after failing to create one in their first two games, and Medrano turned one interception into six points. SportsLine expects another close game, calling for Indianapolis to win 29-25. That exact score lands on the four-point mark attached to this prediction. Kalshi prices the Colts to win by four points or more at $0.52 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

More than 47.5 combined points ($0.52 per share)

The scoreboard has been busy around both clubs, even if neither offense has followed the same script every week. Washington has scored 75 points through three games and allowed 92. Indianapolis has scored 72 while giving up 91. Four of their six combined games have finished above 47.5 points, including both Washington games since Week 1 and each of the Colts' first two contests. Washington has reached at least 20 points every week.

The quarterback question adds some intrigue for Washington. Daniels practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, while Mariota is coming off three touchdown passes against Seattle. Indianapolis has Jones, Taylor and a tight end room that's been active near the goal line. SportsLine's 29-25 score forecast lands at 54 combined points, six and a half above the 47.5-point figure. Kalshi currently prices more than 47.5 combined points at $0.52 per share for the London matchup on Sunday morning. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

Tyler Warren (IND | TE), Anytime touchdown ($0.36 per share)

Warren hasn't produced many long gains yet, but Indianapolis keeps giving him work near the areas that count. He has 18 catches for 89 yards through three games and already owns two receiving touchdowns. Nine of those receptions came against Houston last week, when Warren finished with 55 yards on a season-high workload. His two scores came in the first two games, one against Baltimore and another at Kansas City.

That usage lines up with the SportsLine player forecast. Warren is listed for five receptions and 52 receiving yards against Washington, along with 0.64 receiving touchdowns. Jones has also thrown exactly one touchdown in each game this season, and Warren has accounted for two of the three. Washington allowed four touchdown passes to Seattle in Week 3, so the redzone opportunities could be there again. Kalshi prices Warren to score at least one touchdown at $0.36 per share in London. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

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