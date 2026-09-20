The Washington Commanders missed a chance to to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, but they have the opportunity Sunday to stun another fierce division rival in Week 2 when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are recovering from a division loss to the New York Giants in prime time, as they carved up the Dallas defense for 394 yards and 28 points last Sunday night. Both defenses could be vulnerable here, as Washington has some injuries on that side of the ball, while Dallas will be without both Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown.

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We'll highlight the prediction markets available at top prediction market apps for Commanders vs. Cowboys, highlighting the best prediction market promos users can lock in ahead of Week 2. We will also factor in data from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

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Learn how to trade prediction markets before making any predictions for Commanders vs. Cowboys in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds when you sign up for ProphetX using the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. Cowboys picks, predictions

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Cowboys to win (66%, Polymarket)

Commanders vs. Cowboys: More than 50.5 points (53%, Underdog)

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Dak Prescott 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.63, Kalshi)

Cowboys to win

Even though the SportsLine model has the Commanders winning in 42% of simulations, the Cowboys have dominated this rivalry with Dak Prescott under center. The quarterback is 13-2 in 15 games against Washington in his career. Dallas won both games against the Commanders in 2025 and only lost three home games last season. Both teams are desperate to avoid a 0-2 start but the Cowboys have the edge in this matchup as long as Prescott stays healthy.

Dallas has a 66% probability to win at Polymarket while Washington carries a 34% probability.

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More than 50.5 points

Both of last year's matchups were shootouts, and both crossed this number with 66 points in the first meeting and 53 points in the second. Washington's offense has been lively as long as Jayden Daniels is healthy, and Dallas' firepower has been well-documented. The SportsLine model sees Washington and Dallas combining for more than 50.5 points in 67% of simulations.

The Commanders and Cowboys topping 50.5 points is 53% at Underdog Predict, and the two teams scoring less than 50.5 points is 52%.

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Dak Prescott 2+ passing touchdowns

As mentioned above, Prescott thrives in this matchup. He has thrown 32 touchdown passes in 15 games against the Commanders with only five interceptions. Prescott tossed three touchdowns in the first meeting last season between the two teams and got two in the second encounter. In the last three instances where Prescott played a full season, he threw at least 30 touchdowns so the consistency is there. Even though the SportsLine props model has him at 1.4 passing scores, the matchup is one where we'd back Prescott to have a massive day.

Prescott throwing for two or more touchdowns is $0.63 per share on Kalshi, while him throwing less than two touchdowns is $0.39 per share.

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