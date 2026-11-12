Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season kicks off with an NFC East showdown featuring the Washington Commanders and New York Giants, who had a mistake-filled tie in Week 5. That game had 54 combined points thanks to a furious comeback by the Giants, but Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt had the first touchdown of the contest. JCM is still on injured reserve, so he cannot be the first touchdown scorer in the rematch. We'll take a look at the Giants vs. Commanders first touchdown scorer prediction markets available at Kalshi, and those interested in making trades can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Commanders vs. Giants first touchdown scorer markets

Commanders first touchdown scorer pick: Jayden Daniels ($0.07)

White and Ekeler are both solid plays here, but I think Daniels could see more opportunities on the ground when the Commanders get in the red zone on Thursday. Washington has been a bit hesitant to move Daniels too much given the injury risk, but this is basically a do-or-die game for the Commanders if they want to make the playoffs. I see Daniels being much more involved as a runner tonight. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Giants first touchdown scorer pick: Cam Skattebo ($0.13)

It's been an interesting time for Skattebo. He was the established starter for New York, then mysteriously got benched as some sort of disciplinary measure, then missed Sunday's game with an injury. Skattebo is back for Thursday with seemingly no restrictions and he'll want to atone for his mistake in Week 5, which cost the Giants a win. Expect him to get the ball early and often in this division matchup. Make trades on Commanders-Giants TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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