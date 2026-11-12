The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus in trading credits after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The New York Giants (5-2-1) host the Washington Commanders (2-5-1) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFC East rivals played to a 27-27 tie in October, and Thursday's rematch opens Week 10. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured selections are Washington to win outright, Stefon Diggs to score a touchdown and Over 41.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the Giants at $0.57 to win, while Washington is listed at $0.44 per share. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability for New York to win.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Giants vs. Commanders picks, predictions

Commanders to win outright: $0.44 Yes / $0.57 No

$0.44 Yes / $0.57 No Stefon Diggs to score a touchdown: $0.28 Yes / $0.73 No

$0.28 Yes / $0.73 No More Than 41.5 combined points: $0.49 Yes / $0.52 No

Commanders to Win Outright ($0.44 per Yes share)

Washington has a losing record, but October's 27-27 tie showed how close this matchup can get. Jayden Daniels has thrown seven touchdowns without an interception this season, and his 252 rushing yards lead the Commanders. The Giants allow 123.6 rushing yards per game. Daniels can create extra yardage when a play breaks down, giving Dan Quinn's offense opportunities to extend drives against a defense that's been tougher through the air.

That challenge starts with Arvell Reese, who recorded three sacks against Philadelphia. New York allows 21.5 points per game, while Washington has converted 31.1% of third downs. The Commanders do own a plus-seven turnover margin, compared with minus-two for the Giants, providing a possible source of extra possessions. SportsLine gives Washington a 53% win rate in its simulations. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD ($0.28 per Yes share)

Diggs has five receiving touchdowns despite totaling 303 yards this season, and two of those scores came against Dallas in Week 2. He added another against Philadelphia on Nov. 1, catching three passes for 38 yards in that game. Diggs missed Washington's October tie with the Giants, so Thursday would be his first appearance against this defense in 2026. His touchdown count is higher than his yardage might suggest, giving this selection a specific scoring history to examine.

New York ranks third against the pass, allowing 177.8 yards per game. Reese's pressure can also shorten Daniels' time to throw, and the Commanders have struggled to stay on the field. Diggs caught three passes for 51 yards against the Rams last Sunday, including a 42-yard gain, but didn't score. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More Than 41.5 Combined Points ($0.49 per Yes share)

The October meeting finished 27-27, producing 54 combined points. Washington allows 25.3 points and 240 passing yards per game, so Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely could find opportunities against its secondary. New York averages 22.8 points, but its offensive line has allowed 27 sacks. Daniels offers Washington a different avenue. His 252 rushing yards could test a Giants defense yielding 123.6 yards per game on the ground, especially when a passing play breaks down.

There are warnings on both sides. New York just held Philadelphia to 11 points, while Washington scored 13 against the Rams. The Giants rank fifth in total defense, and the Commanders haven't converted enough third downs to keep their offense on the field. SportsLine puts the final at 25-24 for Washington, a 49-point total. That clears Kalshi's 41.5-point figure, where more than 41.5 points is priced at $0.49 Yes and $0.52 No. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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