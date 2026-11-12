The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades, making the Commanders vs. Giants matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. New York is trading at $0.56 per share to win outright on Kalshi. The $0.56 price per share equates to an 56% probability in the latest Commanders vs. Giants odds. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Commanders vs. Giants is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Commanders are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, while the Giants have won back-to-back games against the Houston Texans in Week 7 and Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Commanders vs. Giants picks, player props

Jayden Daniels (Commanders): 200+ passing yards NO ($0.50)

Devin Singletary (Giants): 25+ rushing yards YES ($0.51)

Stefon Diggs (Commanders): 40+ receiving yards NO ($0.50)

Malik Nabers (Giants): 60+ receiving yards YES ($0.58)

Prop pick #1: Jayden Daniels- 200+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 52%

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 199 yards on 17 of 25 passing during a 27-27 tie against the Giants on October 11.

Daniels has since thrown for more than 200 yards in his last three consecutive starts.

However, the former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for fewer yards than his projected passing market in three of his last five games when the Commanders aren't favored, averaging 182.4 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Daniels will throw for 162.0 yards on average against the Giants.

Daniels is trading at $0.51 per share to throw for fewer than 200 yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Devin Singletary- 25+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

Giants running back Devin Singletary has averaged 36.0 yards in the past two games.

Singletary recorded a season-best 41 yards and one touchdown in Week 7 despite being limited to just five carries and 31 yards on 21 rushing attempts in Week 9.

Singletary has surpassed his rushing yards market in four of his last seven games, averaging 37.0 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Singletary will record for 28.6 yards on average against the Commanders.

Singletary is trading at $0.51 per share to record 25 or more yards on Thursday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Stefon Diggs- 40+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 53%

Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded three receptions for 51 yards during Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Diggs is averaging 43.3 yards and seven targets per game in seven appearances during the 2026 season.

Diggs has fallen short of his projected receiving yards market in six of his last seven games against teams with a winning record, averaging 30.4 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Diggs will record 39.1 receiving yards on average against the Giants.

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Prop pick #4: Malik Nabers- 60+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 58%

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is averaging 81.0 yards per game in eight appearances.

Nabers had recorded more than 100 yards in four consecutive games, which included 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown against the Commanders, before being held to 43 yards in Week 9.

Nabers has exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last five, averaging 110.4 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Nabers will record 75.6 receiving yards on average against the Commanders.

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