The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. MetLife Stadium will be the site of Thursday Night Football as the New York Giants (5-2-1) host the Washington Commanders at 7:15 p.m. ET. Commanders tight end Colson Yankoff (knee) is inactive. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Washington is coming off a 20-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, while New York has won two consecutive games, including a 19-11 victory against the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Giants are trading at $0.51 per share to beat the Commanders on Thursday at Polymarket. The $0.51 price per share equates to a 51% probability for the Giants to win. More than 40.5 points scored in Commanders vs. Giants is trading at $0.53 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 12, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Commanders vs. Giants picks, predictions

Commanders win ($0.50 per share)

More than 40.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Jayden Daniels (Commanders)- More than 29.5 rushing yards ($0.64 per share)

Malik Nabers (Giants)- More than 69.5 receiving yards ($0.52 per share)

Commanders win ($0.50 per share)

Polymarket probability: 44%

Poor clock management cost the Commanders an overtime win during their earlier home matchup against the Giants. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked deep in the Giants' territory with 12 seconds and no timeouts remaining, prohibiting a potential game-winning field goal and instead ending in a 27-27 tie.

The Commanders have since gone 1-2 with a +10 scoring margin against teams with a combined 14-12 record. The Giants have gone 2-1 with a +7 scoring margin in games against three teams with a combined 7-17 record.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Commanders will beat the Giants, 25-24, on Thursday night.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Commanders are trading at $0.44 per share to win outright on the road, while the Giants are trading at $0.57 per share, on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 40.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Polymarket probability: 53%

The Commanders are averaging 21.5 points scored and 25.3 points allowed per game through eight games.

The Giants are averaging 22.8 points scored and 21.5 points allowed per game through eight games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting both teams will score a combined 49 points on Thursday.

The Commanders and Giants scoring 41 or more points is currently trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams scoring 40 or fewer points is trading at $0.48 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jayden Daniels (Commanders)- More than 29.5 rushing yards ($0.64 per share)

Polymarket probability: 64%

Daniels recorded a season-best 103 yards and two touchdowns on seven rushing attempts during his last matchup against the Giants.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is, however, averaging 16.3 rushing yards per game in his last three games.

Daniels exceeded his rushing yards market against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20 and against the Giants on October 11, but has fallen short in each of his last three starts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Daniels will record 48.3 rushing yards on average against the Giants.

Daniels recording more than 29.5 rushing yards is trading at $0.64 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Malik Nabers (Giants)- More than 69.5 receiving yards ($0.52 per share)

Polymarket probability: 52%

Nabers recorded 11 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown during his previous game against the Commanders, which was his second of four consecutive games with more than 100 receiving yards.

The former LSU standout was, however, limited to five receptions for 43 yards during Sunday's win against the Eagles.

Nabers has also exceeded his projected receiving yards market in four of his last five games, averaging 110.4 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Nabers will record 87.7 yards on average against the Commanders.

Nabers recording more than 67.5 receiving yards is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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