The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, perfect for trading NFL predictions. The Dallas Cowboys are annually one of the most-discussed franchises in professional sports, and the 2026 NFL season will be no exception. The Cowboys enter their second season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who initially joined the team as a coaching analyst in 2022 and spent the next two seasons as offensive coordinator, having gone 7-9-1 in 2025. Dallas missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season and its Super Bowl drought extended to 30 years.

The Cowboys still, however, remain a topic of discussion, returning all 11 offensive starters, including quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who missed several games in 2025 due to injuries. Dallas also revamped its defensive with the hiring of coordinator Christian Parker, who was a passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for the last two seasons. They signed veterans Von Miller and Rashan Gary this offseason. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Cowboys regular season wins

The Cowboys are currently listed at a 65% chance to win nine or more games, a 53% chance to win 10 or more games and a 39% chance to win 11 or more games. Dallas winning 11 or more games is trading at $0.66 for 'Yes' and $0.35 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys make the playoffs

The Cowboys are currently listed at a 54% chance to qualify for the NFL Playoffs, which is 14th among all 32 NFL teams. Dallas making the postseason is trading at $0.55 for 'Yes' and $0.46 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys to win Super Bowl

The Cowboys are currently listed at a 5% chance to win the Super Bowl which is sixth among NFL teams. Dallas winning the Super Bowl is trading at $0.05 for 'Yes' and $0.96 for 'No.' Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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