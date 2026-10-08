The Dallas Cowboys (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is coming off a 34-30 win over Houston, while Tampa Bay lost 17-14 to Green Bay in Jalon Daniels's first NFL start. SportsLine has the Cowboys winning this matchup, 33-23. Kalshi prices Dallas at $0.80 per share to win, with Tampa Bay trading at $0.20. The $0.80 price per share equates to an 80% probability for the Cowboys to win. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

The matchup also has several player-focused NFL prediction markets. Daniels to reach at least 175 passing yards is priced at $0.56 per share, while Jake Ferguson to score a touchdown checks in at $0.29.

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Cowboys vs. Buccaneers picks, predictions

More than 47.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Jalon Daniels: 175+ passing yards ($0.56 per share)

Jake Ferguson: Anytime touchdown ($0.29 per share)

More than 47.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

All four Dallas games have reached at least 48 combined points, and the Cowboys are averaging 30.5 points while allowing 28.0 per game. Sunday's 34-30 win at Houston continued the pattern. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards, and CeeDee Lamb erupted for a career-high 17 catches with 189 yards and the deciding touchdown. Dallas has scored at least 31 points in three straight games heading into Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Tampa Bay's offense is less settled, but Daniels showed another dimension in his first NFL start. The rookie threw for 148 yards and ran for 55 in a 17-14 loss to Green Bay. Dallas has allowed 970 passing yards through four games and has yet to intercept a pass, so Daniels should have opportunities if Tampa Bay is chasing points. SportsLine has Dallas winning 33-23, a 56-point result. Kalshi prices more than 47.5 points at $0.54 per share. Trade on Cowboys-Buccaneers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jalon Daniels (TB | QB): 175+ passing yards ($0.56 per share)

Daniels fell short of 175 passing yards in his first NFL start, but the setup in Dallas gives him a better chance to clear that number. The rookie completed 19 of 27 passes for 148 yards against Green Bay, adding 55 rushing yards while handling his first full NFL game. Todd Bowles has already confirmed that the rookie will start Thursday again while Baker Mayfield is sidelined with his thumb injury.

Dallas has allowed 970 passing yards through four games, an average of 242.5 per outing. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 82 of 115 attempts against the Cowboys, and Dallas hasn't recorded an interception yet. Tampa Bay may also need Daniels to throw deeper into the game if the Cowboys build the kind of lead SportsLine expects. The model has Daniels finishing with 234 passing yards, well above this mark. Kalshi prices Daniels to reach at least 175 passing yards at $0.56 per share. Trade on Cowboys-Buccaneers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Jake Ferguson (DAL | TE): Anytime touchdown ($0.29 per share)

Ferguson hasn't piled up yardage, but his role near the goal line has made him one of Prescott's most productive scoring options. He has 12 catches for 83 yards through four games, with three of those receptions ending in touchdowns. Two came against Washington in Week 2, and he added another score the following week against Baltimore. That's three touchdown catches on only 12 receptions.

Tampa Bay has allowed six passing touchdowns through four games, while Dallas has thrown eight. Ferguson accounts for three of those eight scores, and SportsLine's model gives him 3.9 catches for 33 yards with 0.61 projected receiving touchdowns on Thursday. The Cowboys are also projected to score 33 points, which creates several opportunities around the goal line if the game follows that script. Kalshi prices Ferguson to score a touchdown at $0.29 per share, making the tight end an appealing Dallas scoring option. Trade on Cowboys-Buccaneers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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