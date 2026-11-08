New users can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. The Dallas Cowboys visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in NFL Week 9 as both teams look to bounce back from ugly losses. The Cowboys (3-5) blew a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals and lost 33-30 in overtime, while Indy was throttled 42-7 by the Jaguars for its fifth straight loss. Sunday's kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. We're looking at some key prices for NFL predictions you can make at Kalshi on Sunday's game. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Cowboys vs. Colts Kalshi markets

Cowboys to win: $0.70

Colts to win: $0.32

Cowboys to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

More than 51.5 points scored: Yes $0.51, No $0.53

Cowboys to win: $0.70

Dallas would likely be a true contender if it could get its defense sorted out, as Dak Prescott and the offense have mostly held up its end of the bargain. However, the Cowboys didn't do enough in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals, as they were outgained by more than 200 yards (467-261) and Arizona went 80 yards in eight plays to tie the game. Now, the Cowboys will be seeking atonement for that collapse and face a Colts team that has lost five in a row and scores just 20.1 points per game (26th in NFL). The Cowboys score 27.4 per contest (seventh). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Dallas winning in 58% of its simulations.

A Dallas victory is trading at $0.70 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 70% probability in the latest Cowboys vs. Colts odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Colts to win: $0.32

Indianapolis doesn't score a ton of points, but the Cowboys give up a lot. Dallas allows 26.6 points per game, seventh-most in the NFL, and is the league's worst in total defense, allowing 385.4 yards per game. Indianapolis allows 27.7 points per contest, third-most in the league, but it is facing the league's worst rushing defense (158.2 ypg) and still has running back Jonathan Taylor, who has 812 total yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown for 1,542 yards but has nine interceptions and just five TD passes. The SportsLine model has the Colts getting a home victory in 42% of its simulations.

An Indianapolis win is trading at $0.32 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.32 price equating to a 32% probability in the latest Cowboys vs. Colts odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Cowboys to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The Dallas offense remains one of the league's best, with Prescott leading a unit that features receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams. The latter will be looking to return to form after being stifled all day against the Cardinals and rushing for 56 yards on 24 carries. He had 155 rushing yards against the Eagles in Week 7. The Indy defense allows 131.8 yards per game on the ground, sixth-most in the league. Prescott is fifth in the NFL in passing yards and Lamb is third with 709 receiving yards. The Colts have a league-worst turnover differential of minus-11, while Dallas is minus-1. The model's projected score has Dallas winning by four points, and the Colts lose by fewer than 5.5 in 53% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, the Cowboys winning by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.51. Indianapolis losing by fewer than 5.5 or winning outright trades at $0.50 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 51.5 points scored: Yes $0.51, No $0.53

These two defenses allow almost 55 points per game combined and while the Dallas offense has been mostly rolling, the Colts have had some issues. Jones was being talked about as a potential MVP last season before he went down with a torn Achilles, and he hasn't looked the same so far this season. It doesn't help that the Colts have allowed the second-most sacks in the NFL and just traded away their best offensive lineman. Still, Jones has at least 200 passing yards in four games this season, and Taylor will be used heavily on Sunday. Arizona running back Tyler Allgeier had two rushes of more than 50 yards against the Dallas defense in the Cardinals' Week 8 victory. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for 60 points, and they are topping 51.5 in 65% of its simulations.

The Cowboys and Colts to combine to score 52 points or more is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game coming in at fewer than 51.5 points is trading at $0.53. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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