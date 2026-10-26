NFC East rivals will clash on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 7 when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys have lost two in a row in primetime, while the Eagles are on a four-game losing streak. These teams have played some high-scoring games recently, so expect there to be plenty of points and NFL anytime touchdowns in Monday's affair. Those interested in making Cowboys vs. Eagles first touchdown picks can do so using the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Head to the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades on Monday's first touchdown scorer.

Cowboys vs. Eagles first touchdown scorer markets

Cowboys first touchdown pick: CeeDee Lamb ($0.12)

Although Williams is priced as the most likely first scorer and it makes sense why as he's Dallas' lead running back, I think the Cowboys are going to be more aggressive to start this game. Lamb was a non-factor against the Bucs and an injury may have played a part in that but he also had a quiet 70 yards against the Packers. This Cowboys offense has got to get into high gear to give its defense a chance, and that means Dak Prescott connecting early and often with his top receiver. Lamb's confidence might need a boost, and getting an early score would do just that. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Eagles first touchdown pick: Dallas Goedert ($0.07)

National Tight Ends Day was technically on Sunday, but the fanfare will spill over into Monday's game. Saquon Barkley is officially listed as questionable so he won't be on the price table until he's officially good to go. In any case. Goedert is a major force near the goal line. The Eagles are down Devonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, so Goedert will be a primary read for Tanner McKee if the Eagles get into scoring position. Make trades on Cowboys-Eagles MNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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