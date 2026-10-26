The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) will host the Dallas Cowboys (2-4) on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 7. Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Eagles is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season. Philadelphia will also be without wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), as well as pass rusher Nolan Smith (concussion). Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Dallas is coming off back-to-back primetime losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. The Eagles are facing a four-game losing streak with their last victory coming against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Kalshi prices the Cowboys at $0.68 per share to beat the Eagles. The $0.68 price per share equates to a 66% probability for Dallas to win.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user Kalshi NFL offers. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, predictions

Dak Prescott (Cowboys): Fewer than 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.45)

Tanner McKee (Eagles): 200+ passing yards ($0.50)

Javonte Williams (Cowboys): 60+ rushing yards ($0.57)

Dallas Goedert (Eagles): 50+ receiving yards ($0.50)

Prop pick #1: Dak Prescott (Cowboys)- 2+ passing touchdowns NO

Kalshi probability: 44%

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 10 touchdown passes in his first six games.

Prescott threw for a combined six touchdowns in his first two games, but has since thrown one touchdown in each of his last four appearances.

Prescott has thrown for fewer touchdowns than his projected market in five of his last six games when facing a middle third defense.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Prescott will throw for 1.2 touchdowns on average against the Eagles.

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Prop pick #2: Tanner McKee (Eagles)- 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 50%

Eagles backup Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards and one touchdown on 26 of 45 passing while making his first start of the 2026 season last week.

McKee has thrown for 812 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in seven appearances, which includes a 1-2 record in three career starts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting McKee will record 248.1 passing yards on average against the Cowboys.

McKee is trading at $0.50 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Javonte Williams- 60+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 57%

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has been productive, though his numbers are down from last season.

Williams has recorded 317 yards and seven touchdowns on 85 rushing attempts, more than 100 yards less than the 447 yards on 92 attempts he had through his first six games in 2025.

The former UNC standout is still averaging 52.8 yards per game in 2026 and has exceeded his rushing yards market in four of his last six games against teams with a middle third defense, averaging 65.2 yards per game in that span.

Williams is projected to record 71.1 rushing yards on average against the Eagles, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Williams is trading at $0.57 per share to record 60 or more rushing yards on Monday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Dallas Goedert- 50+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 50%

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert enters Monday's game with 17 receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Goedert, who is in his ninth NFL season with Philadelphia, ranks third on the team in receiving yards, tied for second in receiving touchdowns and four in receptions.

Goedert has exceeded his receiving yards market in three of his last five home games.

Goedert is predicted to record 69.3 receiving yards on average against the Cowboys, according to the SportsLine Prediction Model.

Goedert is trading at $0.50 per share to record 50 or more receiving yards on Monday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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