The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Dallas Cowboys (2-4) will face the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET to conclude Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kalshi prices the Cowboys to win at $0.68 per share, while the Eagles are trading at $0.33 per share. The $0.68 price per share equates to a 67% probability for Philadelphia to win. Philadelphia to win by more than 4.5 points is trading at $0.50 per share. More than 43.5 points scored is trading at $0.52 per share.

Ahead of Cowboys vs. Eagles, we'll look at different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up before Monday's game, which can be used to trade on Cowboys vs. Eagles for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states.

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on Kalshi NFL games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks, predictions

Cowboys to win: ($0.68 per share)

Fewer than 43.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - Fewer than 250+ passing yards ($0.40 per share)

Dallas Goedert (Eagles) - 50+ receiving yards ($0.50 per share)

Cowboys to win

Kalshi probability: 68%

The Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup features two NFC East teams desperate for a win. The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back losses in primetime games against the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football and the Packers on Sunday Night Football, while the Eagles have lost four consecutive games since a 24-20 win against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Philadelphia beat Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field in their season opener last season, but face a slew of key injuries, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been ruled out for the season due to blood clots, wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks and pass rusher Nolan Smith.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Dallas will defeat Philadelphia, 23-20, on Monday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Cowboys are trading at $0.68 per share to win outright, while the Eagles are trading at $0.32 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 43.5 points scored

Kalshi probability: 52%

The Cowboys have scored a combined 29 points during their two-game losing skid. Dallas had previously scored 31 or more points in three consecutive games, going 2-1 between Weeks 2 and 4.

The Eagles have been held to 20 points or less in four consecutive games after scoring a season-high 24 points in both Weeks 1 and 2. Philadelphia had eight drives end with a punt during last weekend's 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers with quarterback Tanner McKee throwing for 215 yards and one touchdown on 26 of 45 passing.

Both teams scoring a combined 44 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Dak Prescott (Cowboys) - 250+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 39%

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,639 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions on 163 of 246 passing through his first six games.

Prescott is averaging 273.2 passing yards per game, which ranks sixth among NFL quarterbacks.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Prescott will throw for an average of 227.3 passing yards against the Eagles.

The projection has an edge of 40.2 based on the 227.3 passing yards projection compared to the consensus line of 267.5.

Prescott throwing for fewer than 250 yards is trading at $0.40 per share at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Dallas Goedert (Eagles) - 50+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 48%

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert recorded six receptions for 61 yards on eight targets during McKee's first start in Week 6.

Goedert matched his season-best total for receptions and was one target shy of his season-high during Hurts' final appearance in Week 5.

The veteran tight end has exceeded his receiving yards market in three of his last five home games, averaging 53.6 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Prediction Model projects Goedert will record an average of 69.3 receiving yards against the Cowboys.

Goedert recording 50 or more receiving yards is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.