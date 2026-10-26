New users who take advantage of the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into their account. NFL Week 7 wraps up with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Football fans who want to make trades on the game can do so on Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football Week 7, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Monday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Expectations were high for both teams coming into the season but both the Cowboys and Eagles have crashed and burned thus far. It's understandable enough for Philadelphia, which has been gutted by injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season with a scary blood clotting issue, stalwart lineman Lane Johnson retired, and star running back Saquon Barkley has been banged up.

But the Cowboys have been flat-out bad. The team's defensive struggles weren't wholly unexpected, but the flat offense has put serious pressure on head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys haven't scored more than 20 points since Oct. 4, a shock for an offense that boasts Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Between Dallas' offensive woes and Eagles receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks both being out, Monday's game has the hallmarks of a low-scoring affair. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Cowboys vs. Eagles picks

Cowboys to win: 67%

Javonte Williams 1+ touchdowns: 58%

Cowboys to win (67%)

With backup quarterback Tanner McKee under center, two top receivers out and Saquon Barkley questionable with a hamstring issue, even the porous Dallas defense may have a fighting chance against this Philadelphia offense. The Cowboy offense is also largely intact, despite recent struggles. The Eagles may be dispirited and not fully mentally present.

A Dallas win is trading at 67% on Polymarket while a Philadelphia win is trading at 33%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Javonte Williams 1+ touchdowns (58%)

The Cowboys may benefit from good field position with the missing personnel in Philadelphia's offense, potentially making it difficult for the Eagles to move the ball. While Lamb is the centerpiece of the Dallas offense, Javonte Williams has scored at least one touchdown in all but one of the Cowboys' games this season. Williams finding the end zone is trading at 58% on Polymarket while No is trading at 43%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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