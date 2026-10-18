A busy day of NFL Week 6 action wraps up with Sunday Night Football with the 2-3 Dallas Cowboys visiting the 3-2 Green Bay Packers. Dallas has had a lot of time to sit on its most recent defeat, a stunning loss at home to Tampa Bay, while Green Bay is fresh off a rout of Chicago. The Packers scored 31 points last week -- a season-high mark -- and held the Bears to one touchdown. Dallas' defense continues to have questions, but we know the offense is as dynamic as they come. Ahead of Sunday Night Football Week 6, we're going to review Cowboys vs. Packers first touchdown picks and Cowboys vs. Packers first TD odds that you can trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Cowboys vs. Packers first touchdown scorer markets

Cowboys first touchdown pick: Javonte Williams ($0.18)

The Packers were able to put together a strong game defensively last week against Chicago, but the Tyson Bagent-led Bears are not the Cowboys. Green Bay's run defense is among the worst in the NFL, allowing the eighth-most rushing yards per game. Additionally, few running backs have as clear of a path to scoring as Williams does with Dallas. He's playing 77% of the Cowboys' snaps and has seven touchdowns thus far. There's a reason he has the highest price on the board. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Packers first touchdown pick: Christian Watson ($0.10)

Watson has always been on the verge of really breaking out, but injuries have cost him a lot of time over the first four years of his career. He's healthy in 2026, though, and he's been on fire to kick things off for the Packers. Watson already has six touchdown receptions, which is one shy of his best single-season mark. He's one of the best deep threats in the entire NFL, and he also shines in the red zone. Considering Dallas' defense still has issues on the back end, you have to figure Jordan Love will be looking Watson's way early and often. If he took the top off of the defense early here, it would hardly be surprising. Make trades on Cowboys-Packers SNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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