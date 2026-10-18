The Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 6. The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from an embarrassing home loss to the previoulsy winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Green Bay cruised past the Chicago Bears last week and has won its past two. The Packers are priced at $0.51 to win, while Dallas shares are $0.50 each at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. If you're interested in trading on the NFL, you need to check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and secure a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades at Kalshi. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades.

Cowboys vs. Packers Kalshi markets

Cowboys to win: $0.50

Packers to win: $0.51

Packers to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Cowboys to win: $0.50

Last week's embarrassment at JerryWorld was bad. But that just means Dallas will come out even more motivated to win in primetime and show the world the Cowboys still mean business. Dallas is seventh in the NFL in scoring (27.6 points per game) and while the defense is still a mess, you know what you're getting with the Packers -- an offense almost entirely reliant on the pass. Green Bay will essentially need to win a shootout with a one-dimensional offense at its disposal.

A Dallas win is $0.50 per share on Kalshi, and that price equates to a 50% probability in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds.

Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Packers to win: $0.51

Sure, the Green Bay offense is one-dimensional. But have you seen the Cowboys play defense? Dallas is 31st in the NFL in total defense, giving up a ghastly 395.4 yards per game. The Cowboys are the worst defense in the league at stopping the run -- this is a unit that could make MarShawn Lloyd look potent. The Lambeau Field crowd will be up for this game and eager to see Dallas put to the sword.

A Green Bay win is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. The $0.52 price equates to a 51% probability in the Cowboys vs. Packers odds.

Make trades at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 as a sign-up bonus:

Packers to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

Is this a game where the team that holds the ball last wins? It's certainly possible if this turns into a pure shootout. Home-field advantage and the Cowboys' defensive woes could lead to that team being the Packers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Green Bay exceeding this margin of victory in 60% of its outcomes.

On Kalshi, the Packers winning by two or more points is trading at $0.48. The Cowboys losing by fewer than 1.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.53 per share.

Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 53.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Any Cowboys game is likely to finish with a decent amount of points on the board. Dallas cleared this threshold in three straight games prior to last week's 24-16 result with the Bucs. Green Bay hasn't cleared this number since Week 1's wild game with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cowboys and Packers combining for 54 points or more is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi. The teams scoring 53 or fewer combined points is $0.50.

Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.