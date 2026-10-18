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Kickoff for Cowboys vs. Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers are on a two-game winning streak, while the Cowboys are coming off a 24-16 Thursday Night Football loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

Kalshi prices the Packers at $0.52 per share to win by two or more points on Sunday. The $0.52 price per share equates to an 52% probability in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to throw for 250+ yards is trading at $0.68 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Cowboys vs. Packers picks, player props

Dak Prescott (Cowboys): 275+ passing yards ($0.53)

Jordan Love (Packers): 275+ passing yards ($0.49)

Javonte Williams (Cowboys): Under 70+ rushing yards ($0.52)

Christian Watson (Packers): 70+ receiving yards ($0.54)

Prop pick #1: Dak Prescott- Yes 275+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 53%

Prescott enters Sunday's game ranked fifth in both passing yards (1,381) and passing yards per game (276.2).

Prescott has thrown for 300 or more yards in each of his last two games and more than 275 yards in four consecutive games.

Prescott has also exceeded his passing yards market projection in each of his last six games, averaging 302.6 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Prescott will throw for 313.2 yards on average against the Packers.

Prescott is trading at $0.53 per share to record 275 or more yards on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Jordan Love- Yes 275+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 48%

Packers quarterback Jordan Love had his best game of the season against the arch rival Chicago Bears in Week 5.

Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 31 passing, recording a season-best 137.5 passer rating and 94.1 QB rating.

Love has exceeded his projected passing yards market in seven of his last 10 games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Love will throw for 315.6 yards on average against the Cowboys.

Love is trading at $0.49 per share to record 275 or more yards on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Javonte Williams- Fewer than 70+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 50%

Cowboys running back Javonte Williams has recorded a touchdown in four of his first five games and has a total of six with a three-touchdown performance against the Texans in Week 4.

Williams' rushing yards, however, have been up and down, recording more than 70 yards once, a season-best 98 yards on 19 carries in Week 3 and seeing a decrease in yards from week-to-week three times in five games.

Williams is averaging 55.2 yards per game, which ranks 18th among NFL players.

Williams has finished with fewer than his projected rushing yards market in three of his last five games, averaging 57.8 rushing yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Williams will record 64.5 receiving yards on average against the Packers.

Williams is trading at $0.51 per share to record fewer than 70 receiving yards on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Christian Watson- Yes 70+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 52%

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson enters Week 5 ranked second in receiving touchdowns (6) and fifth in receiving yards (474) through his first five games.

Watson is coming off his second game with six receptions for more than 140 yards and two touchdowns, having also done so in a Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Watson is averaging 94.8 yards per game and 18.2 yards per catch.

Watson has exceeded his projected receiving yards market in six of his last seven home games, averaging 84.7 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting London will record 96.6 receiving yards on average against the Cowboys.

Watson is trading at $0.55 per share to record 70 or more receiving yards on Sunday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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