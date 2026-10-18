The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into your account. A busy day of Sunday NFL action for Week 6 concludes with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. A Packers win is trading at $0.53 per share at Polymarket, and a Cowboys win is $0.47. The $0.53 price per share equates to a 53% probability of Green Bay winning in the latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football Week 6, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Sunday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

It's been a strange and rocky year for both teams. Starting with the Cowboys, they're 2-3, and the defense, which was the worst in the NFL last year, remains a problem. Dallas is the league's worst against the run and is giving up the second-most yards and ranks 25th in points per game allowed. The team struggled to keep Tampa Bay in check in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, resulting in a stunning 24-16 loss. The offense is dynamic, but that unit didn't muster much against Tampa last week.

As for the Packers, they're 3-2 in what's been a very odd start to the year for them. Things began with a fourth-quarter collapse versus Minnesota before a narrow win over New York and a blowout loss to Atlanta. The Pack have won two straight, though, taking down Tampa Bay by three before blowing out Chicago. The Packers' biggest issue has been getting the run game going, and they get an ideal matchup in that regard this weekend when facing Dallas' last-ranked run defense. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Cowboys vs. Packers picks, predictions

Packers to win: $0.53

More than 53.5 points scored: $0.55

Packers to win ($0.53 per share)

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, thinks the Packers are the team to beat here. Green Bay wins in 62% of simulations for an 'A' grade. A Green Bay win is $0.53 compared to a Dallas win trading at $0.47 per share at Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 53.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Any time the Cowboys take the field, points are expected. Dallas' offense is dynamic and regularly scores a lot, but the defense is a problem once again, ranking as one of the NFL's worst. The Packers' offense had a bit of a breakthrough game last week against Chicago and gets a favorable matchup here, especially when it comes to getting the league's worst run defense going. The Packers' defense is also poor against the run, so both Javonte Williams and MarShawn Lloyd could really get things going. These teams score more than 53.5 points in the majority of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. More than 53.5 points is $0.50 per share, and less than 53.5 points is $0.51 at Polymarket. Sign up now to NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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