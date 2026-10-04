Week 4 of the NFL season brings the Lone Star State's two teams together as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Houston Texans. Polymarket lists a Dallas win at $0.40 and a Houston win at $0.60. The $0.60 price per share equates to a 60% probability of a Houston win in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus:

Before these teams square off, we'll look at different trading markets that are available at two of the best prediction market apps: Kalshi and Polymarket. Both Kalshi and Polymarket are offering prediction market bonuses for new users, and these offers can be earned on Sunday's NFL slate if you're in prediction market legal states. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers.

Cowboys vs. Texans predictions

These teams have just one win between them thus far, with the Cowboys starting 1-2 and the Texans at 0-3. Houston's offense has scored just 18 points per game thus far, which has exacerbated the Texans defense performing at a merely average level rather than the elite level the unit displayed in 2025. Head coach DeMeco Ryans could argue that Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are two of the quarterbacks his defense has been forced to deal with thus far, but Dak Prescott is about to be added to that list.

Dallas is in the top 10 in total points scored but has only win to show for it. Part of the issue is that the Cowboys are also in the top 10 in points conceded -- 88 points for, 82 against. The Dallas defense (or lack thereof) could open the door for the Houston offense to put some points on the board.

Cowboys vs. Texans predictions and picks

Cowboys to win: $0.40 (Polymarket)

Texans to win: $0.60 (Polymarket)

Texans to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55 (Kalshi)

More than 48.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51 (Kalshi)

Cowboys to win: $0.40 (Polymarket)

Dallas hasn't shown that it can consistently play enough defense to keep teams at bay, but the Texans may not have the firepower to truly exploit the Cowboys' defensive deficiencies. The Houston defense also isn't what it used to be, and Dak Prescott and the offense should be able to cook at a level that wasn't typically possible against Ryans' defense.

A Cowboys win is trading at $0.40 at Polymarket. The $0.40 price per share equates to a 40% probability of a Cowboys win in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus:

Texans to win: $0.60 (Polymarket)

Home field hasn't been kind to the Texans yet, but again, that was where they had to deal with Allen and Burrow. Prescott is also an MVP candidate when he's at his best, but the Houston secondary also has the talent to be a shutdown unit when it's at its best.

A Houston win is $0.60 at Polymarket. The $0.60 price per share equates to a 60% probability of a Texans win in the latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more:

Texans to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55 (Kalshi)

What will be the result of a stoppable force meeting a movable object? It's unclear. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Houston winning by more than 3 points at a 56% rate. Kalshi's default trading option asks for Houston to win by four or more.

Houston winning by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.46 at Kalshi. Dallas losing by fewer than 3.5 or winning outright is $0.55. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL games and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

More than 48.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51 (Kalshi)

Cowboys games have averaged 56.6 points so far this season. Texans games have averaged 43. The SportsLine model has this game finishing with more than 48.5 points scored in 55% of its simulations.

Dallas and Houston combining to score more than 48.5 points is $0.50 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 48 or fewer is $0.51 cents per share. Sign up now to make trades on Cowboys vs. Texans and get $55 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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