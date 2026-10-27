The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Week 9 of the 2026 college football season kicks off with a Conference USA matchup between Delaware (3-4) and Western Kentucky (3-4) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Delaware is coming off a 61-38 home win against Missouri State in Week 8, which ended a three-game losing skid. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky has a two-game winning streak, which includes a 34-13 victory against Missouri State in Week 6 and a 16-3 win against Sam Houston State in Week 7 prior to its bye. Western Kentucky is trading at $0.51 per share to win on Kalshi, while Delaware to win is trading at $0.50 per share. The $0.51 price per share equates to a 51% probability for Western Kentucky to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Delaware vs. Western Kentucky picks, predictions

Western Kentucky to win by two or more points ($0.50)

Fewer than 56.5 points ($0.49)

Pick #1: Western Kentucky to win by two or more points

Kalshi probability: 49%

Delaware enters Week 9 ranked third among Conference USA teams in total offense with 381.7 yards per game. Quarterback Nick Mincucci threw for 225 yards, five touchdowns and one interceptions 20 of 29, while also recording a one-yard touchdown run, in last week's rout of Missouri State.

Western Kentucky ranks eighth among Conference USA teams in total offense with 353.6 yards per game. Quarterback Brock Glenn threw for 127 yards and one touchdown on 14 of 30 passing, while also leading the Hilltoppers with 54 yards on 22 rushing attempts, during a victory against Sam Houston State prior to the bye week.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Western Kentucky will defeat Delaware, 29-26, on Tuesday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Western Kentucky is trading at $0.50 per share to win by two or more points at home, while Delaware is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by one point or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Fewer than 56.5 points

Kalshi probability: 49%

Delaware ranks second among Conference USA teams in scoring offense with 28.3 points per game. The Blue Hens' 61-point performance against Missouri State was their highest scoring total of the season, having scored 30 or more points in four games.

Western Kentucky ranks seventh among Conference USA teams in scoring offense with 21.3 points per game. The Hilltoppers have been held to 20 or fewer points in five of seven games, having scored a season-best 52 points against Mercyhurst on September 26 and 34 points against Missouri State on October 8.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts fewer than 56.5 points scored with a probability of 52.6%, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.2%.

Delaware and Western Kentucky scoring a combined total of 56 or fewer points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams combining to score 57 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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