A pair of teams on different trajectories face off Sunday in NFL Week 2 when the San Francisco 49ers host the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers got a huge victory in NFL Week 1, going to Melbourne and coming back from Down Under with a 27-7 victory against NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have been described by many as the league's worst team and could be in line for the No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. They didn't do much to change that narrative in their 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 20. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and get $55 in trading bonus credits:

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has analyzed Dolphins vs. 49ers ahead of Week 2. We're look at the model to compare NFL trades available at the top prediction market apps like Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog Predict. We're sharing three NFL trades available to those in prediction market legal states, including a total play and a two players' statistical outcomes. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Dolphins vs. 49ers picks, predictions

Dolphins vs. 49ers: More than 45.5 combined points ($0.50 per share) — Polymarket

Dolphins vs. 49ers: Brock Purdy 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.69 per share) — Underdog Predict

Dolphins vs. 49ers: Mike Evans 1+ touchdowns ($0.39 per share) — Kalshi

More than 45.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

The SportsLine model has the teams combining for 50 points, and while both defenses are capable, the 49ers just put up 27 points on what some believe will be the best defense in the league. With guys like Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans and George Kittle, San Francisco is a matchup problem for defenses, and Miami yielded 130 rushing yards last week. The pass defense was solid, but the Raiders don't exactly have a stable of talent like the 49ers. Miami quarterback Malik Willis threw for 220 yards and rushed for 39 and a TD last week and will be back under center Sunday. The SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 45.5 points in 60% of its simulations.

Polymarket has shares on more than 45.5 points being scored in this game trading for $0.50 each, and the teams to fall short of that number are priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Brock Purdy 2+ passing touchdowns ($0.69 per share)

The Niners quarterback didn't light it up yardage-wise against the Rams, but coach Kyle Shanahan opted to lean on the run game last week. It paid off, as San Francisco rushed for 174 yards, with McCaffrey going for 69 and Kaelon Black adding 65. Purdy threw for 202 yards and rushed for 29, but he did throw three TD passes. The 49ers are likely to run the ball quite a bit this week, too, but with weapons like Evans, Kittle and an apparently resurgent Deebo Samuel, Purdy has options for deep passing or shorter throws in the red zone. And McCaffrey has proven capable of scoring from anywhere on a reception. Purdy threw at least two TD passes in seven of his 11 starts last year, and the SportsLine model pegs him at 2.21 for Sunday.

Underdog Predict has Purdy throwing more than 1.5 TD passes priced at $0.69 per share, with the Niners QB throwing one or fewer TDs priced at $0.32. Trade on the NFL here with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Mike Evans 1+ touchdowns ($0.39 per share)

Evans wasted little time announcing his presence with the Niners after a long career with Tampa Bay. The big receiver was targeted seven times against L.A. and caught six passes for 49 yards and a score. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound receiver is a matchup problem for most defensive backs, and the veteran had scored double-digit touchdowns in four of five seasons before playing in just eight games in 2025 and finishing with three. Evans didn't put up eye-popping numbers last week, but he seems to have established himself as a favored option for Purdy. McCaffrey can score two ways, so he is priced highest at $0.62 for at least one TD at Kalshi. The SportsLine model has him projected for almost a full touchdown, while Evans is projected at 0.69.

Kalshi prices Evans to score at least one touchdown at $0.39 per share, while shares of No on the receiver to score a TD are $0.66 apiece. Trade on the NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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