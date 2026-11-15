It will be a matchup of struggling teams when the Miami Dolphins visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday for an NFL Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Dolphins (1-7) beat the Jets in Week 7 to scuttle early speculation that they would go without a victory this season, and now they face a Colts team that is on a five-game losing streak and sits at 2-7. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Sports fans looking to make trades and predictions for Dolphins vs. Colts can take advantage of the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $25 bonus once they deposit $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Our Polymarket promo code review page has the full terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Dolphins vs. Colts predictions on Polymarket

Dolphins to win: 35%

Colts to win: 65%

Colts to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

More than 38.5 points: Yes 48%, No 53%

Dolphins to win: 35%

The Miami offense has struggled, as the Malik Willis-led unit was facing a talent deficiency even before star running back De'Von Achane was lost for the season. Now Willis is on IR, so Kyle McCord will get the start Sunday. Only the Chargers score fewer points than Miami, but the Dolphins have been solid at times on defense. They rank 13th in yards allowed but are 22nd in scoring defense, while the Indianapolis offense is 24th in scoring and the defense is 30th in points allowed. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Dolphins winning 32% of the time.

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Colts to win: 65%

Indianapolis was expected to be better with quarterback Daniel Jones back from a torn Achilles suffered last season, but it has struggled on both sides of the ball. Jones led the team to a 7-1 start last season, but he hasn't been the same this season. A five-game losing streak that includes a loss to the now 1-7 Titans has the Colts selling off important parts. Jones has 1,077 passing yards, with 10 interceptions against six TD passes, and Indy is tied for the worst turnover margin in the league at minus-11. Miami is minus-3. Still, the SportsLine model has the Colts winning at home in 68% of its simulations.

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Colts to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

The Colts are at home and facing a team that was being discussed as one of the least talented in league history before the season even started. Then the Dolphins lost one of their best remaining players and now the starting QB. But the Colts sure haven't looked like world-beaters, and now they have been jettisoning talented players. Jones was being discussed as an MVP candidate before he went down last season, but now with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen gone, tight end Tyler Warren is his top pass-catcher. The Miami offense had just 228 yards against the Lions on Sunday, so the Indy defense will be the key. The SportsLine model has the Colts winning by more than 3.5 points in 61% of its simulations.

This trade is available at Polymarket at 51%. The Dolphins to lose by fewer than 3.5 or win outright trades at 50%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 38.5 points: Yes 48%, No 53%

These offenses aren't going to scare anyone, but Jones is an experienced quarterback and McCord can throw deep, and both face struggling defenses. Miami is 22nd in the league in scoring defense, allowing 25.0 points per game, while the Colts are 30th in allowing almost 28. The Dolphins score less than 16 points per contest (31st) and Indy averages 20.4 (24th), but the SportsLine model has the teams combining for more than 38 points in 66% of its simulations.

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